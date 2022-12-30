College Football

How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Arizona | Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
5 min read
The Arizona Bowl takes place today as Ohio Bobcats face the Wyoming Cowboys, which was first staged in 2015. The match will be played at the Arizona Stadium, and you can place bets on the big game with the best Arizona sports betting sites and also claim up to $2,750 in free bets to use on the Arizona Bowl.

How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Arizona

The Arizona Bowl will be staged in Tuscon at the Arizona Stadium today (Thursday 30th Dec) and residents of Arizona who are looking to bet on the game can do so by joining some of the best Sportsbooks around – including Arizona betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on Ohio Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys in today’s Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the Arizona Bowl in Arizona

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Ohio Bobcats vs Wyoming Cowboys Arizona Bowl Preview

The Ohio Bobcats and Wyoming Cowboys do batte in today’s Arizona Bowl in Tuscon and with the head-to-head record standing at 2-2, then it should be a decent match.

Wyoming are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games, while Ohio are 7-1 SU in their last 8 matches. But with the total going UNDER in all of Wyoming’s last 5 matches and also in 5 of Ohio’s last 7 games, then this is an interesting option @ -122 (U 41) with BetOnline

That said, Ohio Bobcats are the call to win the 2022 Arizona Bowl – you can back them @ -170 with BetOnline to beat the Wyoming Cowboys.

Gator Bowl Money Line Odds Bookmaker
Wyoming
 +115 betonline ag
Ohio
 -135 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites For The Arizona Bowl

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 Arizona Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook 1

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able redeem one of the best sports betting bonuses for Arizona bettors ahead of the Arizona Bowl.

Plus, Arizona customers can expect to find a wide selection of football markets with which to bet on as Wyoming and Ohio do battle in one of the most exciting matchups of the season.

You can bet on different game props, including first team to score, first score of the game method, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be needed.

BetOnline Arizona Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of just $55
  • Bet On The Arizona Bowl in Arizona or ANY US State
  • Use Promo Code ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing to get your free bet
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
  • Arizona Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline Arizona Bowl Offer

2. Bovada Arizona Bowl Betting Site: $750 In Arizona Sports Betting Free Bets

bovada landing page

Bovada are the next Sportsbook to join and you can claim up to $750 in Arizona Bowl free bets. Bovada will then allow you to bet on today’s huge college football event which is live from the Arizona Stadium.

You can bet on wide selection of markets for the match, including the result of the first drive, whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada Arizona Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets
  • Bet on the Arizona Bowl in ANY US state
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Arizona Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada Arizona Bowl Offer

3. MyBookie Arizona Bowl Betting Site – $1,000 Arizona Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie Offer

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Arizona Bowl free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. Ohio Bobcats are the favourites to win the game.

MyBookie Arizona Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Arizona Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie Arizona Bowl Offer

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer for Arizona Bowl 2022 

LuckyBlock easy sign up

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering industry having only launched this year, with their main focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options which makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Arizona bettors ahead of the Arizona Bowl between Wyoming Cowboys and Ohio Bobcats.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Arizona Bowl, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Arizona residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above 		Claim Offer

Arizona Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – Ohio Bobcats @ -135 with BetOnline

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
Andy Newton

