The TCU Horned Frogs will try to dethrone the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

In Texas, sports betting isn’t legal but that doesn’t mean residents have to miss out on the biggest college football game of the year. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming residents from Texas with free bets and up to $2,750 in free bonus cash for Georgia vs TCU.

As 13.5-point underdogs, the Horned Frogs own +395 odds to win the 2023 National Championship, giving football fans plenty of incentive to get in on the action.

Learn More About The 2023 National Championship:

Read on to learn how to bet on the 2023 National Championship Game in Texas and claim free bets for TCU vs Georgia.

How To Bet On The 2023 National Championship Game In Texas

The TCU Horned Frogs have a chance to win their first national title since 1938.

Even though sports betting in Texas isn’t regulated, college football fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on the 2023 CFP National Championship.

Instead, college football fans in Texas can get in on the action with the top offshore betting sites.

In just four easy steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets for Georgia vs TCU.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 National Championship in Texas.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the CFP National Championship Game in Texas

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Anonymous Crypto Sportsbook for 2023 National Championship

Betting with cryptocurrency offers more security than a traditional sportsbook.

Lucky Block is one of the best crypto betting sites for the 2023 National Championship.

Not only does the newly launched sportsbook feature some of the best college football betting odds and props but it also offers a great welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.

Below, we’ll walk new users though how to bet on the 2023 Championship with Lucky Block.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your bet on the 2023 National Championship Game

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for TCU vs Georgia

CFP National Championship Game 2023 Odds

Following an exciting start to the College Football Playoffs, Georgia and TCU will meet in the 2023 National Championship Game on Monday night.

After an exciting 42-41 comeback win in the semifinal versus Ohio State, Kirby Smart has Georgia on the brink of another national title. The Bulldogs are trying to become the first back-to-back national champions since 2012 and will be favored to win by 13.5 points against a seemingly overmatched TCU team.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs stunned No. 2-ranked Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl to make their first national championship appearance since 1938. Projected to lose by nearly two touchdowns, TCU will be a +395 underdog to win the 2023 CFP National Championship Game.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship odds, check out the betting lines for Georgia vs TCU from BetOnline below.

Check out the latest National Championship Game odds for Georgia vs TCU below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For The 2023 CFP National Championship Game

It’s the last game of the 2022- 2023 college football season and the top Texas sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls for TCU vs Georgia.

College football fans can get their hands on thousands of dollars in bonuses and free bets at the best offshore sportsbooks. In just a matter of seconds, Texas residents can claim up to $2,750 in bonus cash for TCU vs Georgia.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best college football betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2023 National Championship Game.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

Register with BetOnline, and take advantage of the best Texas sports betting bonuses for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Fiesta and Peach Bowl were one of the most exciting finishes of the season. Now No.3 TCU is set to take on No.1 Georgia in the National Championship and Texas residents get the best betting bonuses at BetOnline.

BetOnline is a dedicated Texas sports betting site offering fans a seamless online betting experience. The online sportsbook features exclusive props for TCU vs Georgia including scoring and player props. Members will also have a chance to cash in on $1,000 in free Texas sports betting offers on their first deposit.

BetOnline Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The College Football Playoffs in Texas or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sports Betting Offers expire in 30 days

2. Bovada —$750 in Free Bets for TCU vs Georgia

Bovada is one of the top sportsbooks to visit when it comes to betting on the CFP National Championship Game. New users that sign up to Bovada ahead of the Georgia vs TCU kickoff will receive $750 in free college football bets.

Fans in Texas looking to bet on props for the big game should start with Bovada. It is one of the few Texas sports betting sites that accept custom bets, allowing fans to find odds for virtually any single game or parlay slip.

Not only does Bovada provide the best props in Texas but fans will also receive some of the most competitive odds for the NCAA football playoffs.

Bovada Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for a maximum of $750 in Free Bets

Bet on the College Football Playoffs in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Texas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie —$1,000 in CFP National Championship Game Betting Offers

MyBookie has a generous 50% first deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 available for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Texas residents can boost their bankroll and bet on the biggest game of the year for free.

Along with a wide selection of betting markets, MyBookie offers some of the best odds for the TCU vs Georgia game. One of the top online betting apps, MyBookie is known for offering reduced juice on their college football lines. Texas residents looking to lock in the best odds for the College Football Playoff Championship Game should visit MyBookie.

MyBookie Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. Lucky Block — Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Texas for the 2023 National Championship Game

While Lucky Block is one of the newest sportsbooks to launch this year, the gaming platform is committed to providing Texas residents with the best online betting experience.

Lucky Block is a crypto sportsbook that offers a wide variety of payment options including traditional payment methods like credit cards and bank transfers. The online Texas sportsbook offers a wide variety of betting markets and top-notch odds.

In addition, Lucky Block offers 15% cash back after the first week of play. Despite not offering cash upfront like other Bitcoin betting sites, Lucky Block takes a more straightforward approach in the online betting sector.

Lucky Block offers competitive odds letting fans cash in on some of the best TCU vs Georgia betting markets. Football fans will also be able to cash in 15% net losses after the first week minimizing their risk.

NOTE: Texas residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free, and totally safe.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Pro Tip: If you ask Lucky Block customer support if you can deposit from a restricted territory from a VPN, they are legally obliged to say “No” due to licensing requirements. But rest assure, you can deposit and withdraw winnings in crypto if you are in the US or elsewhere using a VPN.

2023 National Championship Game Prediction

Don’t count out this TCU team.

Following a huge upset over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU has a chance to do the impossible.

Nobody had the Horned Frogs competing for a national championship in Sonny Dykes’ first year as head coach. But one year after being hired, Dykes completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football.

TCU improved from 5-7 in 2021 to 13-1 in 2022 under Dykes and earned a trip to the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history.

The Horned Frogs’ starting quarterback, Max Duggan, didn’t even win the job out of fall camp. After filling in due to injury, the 6-foot-2 senior threw for 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions while adding eight rushing touchdowns.

Nearly everyone is counting out TCU in this game but the Horned Frogs have made a habit of overcoming big deficits this season, which bodes well for their chances of covering the spread in this game.

Take the TCU Horned Frogs to cover +13.5 points in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game on Monday night.