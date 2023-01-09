How To Bet On The 2023 National Championship In CA | California Sports Betting Sites

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will try to finish their season undefeated when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

It will be one of the biggest sports betting events of 2023 and although California has not yet regulated online sports gambling, there are still options for those who are looking to bet on the Bulldogs vs TCU on Monday in the state.

In California, there’s an option of betting with Crypto Sportsbooks or Offshore Sportsbooks. Both have their pros with the former being the preferred choice for most gamblers due to the fact that there are no KYC (know your customer) checks, no personal banking info given and completely anonymous transactions via cryptocurrencies.

Our recommended option here is to use LuckyBlock Sportsbook, who allow California players to sign-up using a VPN and then deposit via one of 8 cryptocurrencies.

If, however, you prefer not to use cryptocurrencies then there are options with offshore sportsbooks, which we have listed as well, with BetOnline being the best of the bunch available to California residents.

How To Bet On the 2023 National Championship Game In California

Georgia has a chance to become history makers under Kirby Smart on Monday.

With a victory, the Bulldogs will complete their first season without defeat since 1980. A win would also make Georgia the first back-t0-back national champs since 2012.

Even though the California sports online betting market has yet to open up, college football fans don’t have to go through the hassle of driving out of state to bet on the 2023 CFP National Championship.

Instead, college football fans in California can bet on the National Championship with the top offshore betting sites we recommend.

In just four simple steps, new members can sign up and receive up to $2,750 in free bonus cash, plus two free bets for Georgia vs TCU.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2023 National Championship in California.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the CFP National Championship Game in California

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for 2023 National Championship

Lucky Block — Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in California for the 2023 National Championship Game

Betting with cryptocurrency is more secure than a traditional sportsbook as you don’t have to give any personal banking information. When you are in California you will be able to access the site with a VPN as they are obliged to reject traffic from America. However, there is no issue with accessing via VPN and you can make a deposit simply, hassle-free and securely via any one of eight cryptocurrencies.

Not only does the newly launched sportsbook feature some of the best college football betting odds and markets but it also offers a great welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account, which will make any losses that little bit less annoying.

Below, we’ll show new users though how to bet on the 2023 National Championship with Lucky Block.

Click here to claim your sports betting offer at Lucky Block Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Place your best bet on the 2023 National Championship

NOTE: California residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, stress-free, and totally safe.

Lucky Block Terms and Conditions

15% cashback on net losses for the first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on the 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

PRO TIP: When contacting LuckyBlock customer services they are obligated to say that they don’t accept players from America. However, when using the VPN there are no issues on deposits, withdrawals and any other banking using cryptocurrencies from any state.

Best California Sports Betting Sites For TCU vs Georgia

1. BetOnline — $1,000 California Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

Register with BetOnline, and get your hands on the best California sports betting bonuses for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Fiesta and Peach Bowl were one of the most enthralling finishes of the season. Now No.3 TCU is set to take on No.1 Georgia in the National Championship and California residents get the best betting bonuses at BetOnline.

BetOnline is a dedicated California sports betting site offering fans a smooth online betting experience. The online sportsbook features distinct props for TCU vs Georgia including scoring and player props. Members will also have a chance to cash in on $1,000 in free California sports betting offers on their first deposit.

BetOnline Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The College Football Playoffs in California or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Offers expire in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 in Free Bets for TCU vs Georgia

Bovada is one of the top sportsbooks to visit when it comes to gambling on the CFP National Championship Game. New users that sign up to Bovada ahead of the Georgia vs TCU kickoff will receive $750 in free college football bets.

Fans in California looking to bet on props for the big game should start up with Bovada. It is one of the few California sports betting sites that accept custom bets, allowing fans to find odds for virtually any single game or parlay slip, making their overall experience enjoyable.

Not only does Bovada provide the best props in California but fans will also receive some of the most competitive odds for the NCAA football playoffs.

Bovada Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for a maximum of $750 in Free Bets

Bet on the College Football Playoffs in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

California Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie — $1,000 in CFP National Championship Game Betting Offers

MyBookie has an enticing 50% first deposit match bonus of up to $1,000 available for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. California residents can further their bankroll and bet on the biggest game of the year for free.

Along with a wide selection of betting markets, MyBookie offers some of the best odds for the TCU vs Georgia game. One of the top online betting apps, MyBookie is known for offering the best value on their college football lines. California residents looking to bet on the best odds for the College Football Playoff Championship Game should certainly visit MyBookie.

MyBookie Bonus Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

CFP National Championship Game 2023 Odds

Following a thrilling start to the College Football Playoffs, Georgia and TCU will meet in the 2023 National Championship Game on Monday night.

After an impressive 42-41 comeback win in the semifinal versus Ohio State, Kirby Smart has Georgia on the brink of another national title and their first unbeaten season since 1980. The Bulldogs are also trying to become the first back-to-back national champions since 2012 and will be favored to win by 13.5 points against a seemingly overmatched TCU team, so there’s a lot at stake.

On the other hand, the Horned Frogs stunned No. 2-ranked Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl to make their first national championship appearance since 1938. Projected to lose by nearly two touchdowns, TCU will be a +395 underdog to win the 2023 CFP National Championship Game.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship odds, check out the betting lines for Georgia vs TCU from BetOnline below.

Check out the latest National Championship Game odds for Georgia vs TCU below.

Note: Odds are subject to changeThe Best California Sports Betting Sites For The 2023 CFP National Championship Game

2023 National Championship Game Prediction

Georgia narrowly survived a scare versus a talented Ohio State team, but done enough to get over the line.

However, after TCU upset Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the Bulldogs should have a much easier time securing the national title.

Not only did Georgia dismantle Michigan in the CFP Semifinal last year but the Bulldogs are better than the Wolverines in nearly every phase of the game.

Georgia boasts one of the top scoring defenses in the country so the Bulldogs should be able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

That should give Kirby Smart and company the inside track to winning their second straight national title.

Take the Georgia Bulldogs to cover -13.5 points in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game on Monday night.

Also See