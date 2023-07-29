Ahead of Saturday’s undisputed welterweight contest, here at SportsLens we will run you through how to bet on Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr, with Crawford the slight favorite with the price-setters. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline.

How To Bet On Terence Crawford To Beat Errol Spence Jr

Betting on ‘Bud’ to defeat ‘The Truth’ this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Spence vs Crawford markets

What Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Spence vs Crawford markets at BetOnline for their fight from Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Terence Crawford Beat Errol Spence Jr?

Given the fact he is a three-weight world champion and one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Terence Crawford as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in his bout with Errol Spence Jr.

This of course means that ‘The Truth’ is the very slight underdog and less fancied fighter to become undisputed welterweight champion of the world. All four 147-pound world titles are on the line here, with both men looking to solidify themself as the single best welterweight boxer in the world.

The 35-year-old Nebraska man will be hoping to become a two-division undisputed champion, after already lifting all four world titles at super-lightweight a few years ago. Not only that, but a win here for Terence Crawford could put him in at number 1 on the pound-for-pound rankings ahead of the likes of Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk.

The current odds at BetOnline have Crawford down as the slight favorite at odds of -160, whilst Spence is the slight betting underdog at odds of +130 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Mexico on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed welterweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Spence vs Crawford fight this weekend.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

Other Content You May Like