Ahead of Saturday’s undisputed welterweight contest, here at SportsLens we will run you through how to bet on Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr, with Crawford the slight favorite with the price-setters. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline.
How To Bet On Terence Crawford To Beat Errol Spence Jr
Betting on ‘Bud’ to defeat ‘The Truth’ this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.
What Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Betting Markets Are There?
Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.
Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.
See below for a full list of Spence vs Crawford markets at BetOnline for their fight from Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend:
- Fight outright
- Method of victory
- Total rounds
- To go the distance
- Round betting
- Knockdowns
- Draw no bet
- Finish/decision only
Will Terence Crawford Beat Errol Spence Jr?
Given the fact he is a three-weight world champion and one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Terence Crawford as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in his bout with Errol Spence Jr.
This of course means that ‘The Truth’ is the very slight underdog and less fancied fighter to become undisputed welterweight champion of the world. All four 147-pound world titles are on the line here, with both men looking to solidify themself as the single best welterweight boxer in the world.
The 35-year-old Nebraska man will be hoping to become a two-division undisputed champion, after already lifting all four world titles at super-lightweight a few years ago. Not only that, but a win here for Terence Crawford could put him in at number 1 on the pound-for-pound rankings ahead of the likes of Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk.
The current odds at BetOnline have Crawford down as the slight favorite at odds of -160, whilst Spence is the slight betting underdog at odds of +130 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.
What a fight we have on our hands from Mexico on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
- 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST
- 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles
- 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports
- 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160
