Golf

How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Ryder Cup With Bovada | Claim $750 Golf Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
You can bet on Team USA to win the Ryder Cup with Bovada and in the process take full advantage of their 75% deposit bonus and tee-off this week’s huge golf event with up to $750 in free bets.

How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Ryder Cup With Bovada

When joining Bovada you can claim a 75% first deposit bonus up to $750 in free bets – which will set you up nicely for this week’s Ryder Cup golf action, which starts on Friday and runs through till Sunday.

How To Claim Your Ryder Cup Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in Ryder Cup free bets
Claim $750 Bovada Ryder Cup Free Bet

Claim Your Bovada Ryder Cup Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

It’s super-simple to place your Ryder Cup golf bets with Bovada too – just follow the easy steps below to find the markets and then make your selection. Are you siding with the USA or will Europe have the advantage being on home soil?

  • Find the ‘Golf’ section
  • Click on the Ryder Cup markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place your bet.

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

2023 Ryder Cup Information

  • Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 6:35AM (local time)
  • 📺 TV Channel: UK: Sky Sports Golf
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +115 | Europe +110 | Tie +1100

Bovada A Top Pick For Ryder Cup Betting

The Bovada US sportsbook has been the go-to place for thousands of betting fans over the years and it’s not hard to see why. They’ve got hundreds of betting odds on a whole host of sports – including golf and this week’s 2023 Ryder Cup.

You can place golf bets with Bovada on the Ryder Cup moneyline, top points scorers, correct score and much more and best of all these bets can be done from ANY state in the US.

Bovada are one of the most trusted sites for betting on golf and have established itself as a leading online sportsbooks for golf betting, so joining them for the 44th Ryder Cup is not a hard decision.

As mentioned, they are an offshore US sportsbook so are available to residents in the US from any state, Bovada accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

As well as top golf odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of positives why golf betting fans in the US should sign up for an Bovada account ahead of this week’s 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

See the latest Ryder Cup news and golf picks here.

Can The USA Defend Their Ryder Cup Title?

The USA are the Ryder Cup holders after winning the famous gold trophy in 2021 at Whistling Straits and overall, the US team have a 27-14 lead (2 ties) over Europe in the series.

That said, it’s worth pointing out the European team have won 7 of the last 10 Ryder Cups and have a terrific record when hosting the event – having won the last 6 – with the last US Ryder Cup win outside America coming in 1993 at the Belfry.

So, can US captain Zach Johnson end this run of Ryder Cup away defeats, that stretches back 30 years?

Bet – To Lift The Cup Money Line Play

USA

 +115 bovada

TIE

 +1100 bovada

EUROPE

 +100 bovada

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bovada Positives

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US state with Bovada
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
