Golf

How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Ryder Cup With BetUS | $2,500 Golf Betting Offer

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Picks Should Justin Thomas Have Made The Team
U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Picks Should Justin Thomas Have Made The Team

If you are looking to bet on team USA to win the Ryder Cup with BetUS, then you’ve come to the right place. The top US offshore sportsbook have up to $2,500 in golf free bets to claim ahead of this week’s big event, so why not ‘tee-off’ with this top betting offer and sit back and enjoy the action?

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On Team USA To Win The Ryder Cup With BetUS

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Ryder Cup bets to bet on team USA

RELATED: Ryder Cup Winning Correct Score That Has A HUGE 33% Strike-Rate

BetUS Ryder Cup Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has everything (and more) any Ryder Cup golf betting fans would want when looking to wager on this week’s 44th editions of the popular golf event.

The well-established and fully trusted online sportsbook are also giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use to place bets on the Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday and runs till Sunday when all 24 Ryder Cup players will be in action for the Singles.

Just join and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the top news is you can bet on the Ryder Cup 2023 with BetUS in ANY US State – so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area like Texas or Florida.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

2023 Ryder Cup Information

  • Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 6:35AM (local time)
  • 📺 TV Channel: UK: Sky Sports Golf
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA +115 | Europe +110 | Tie +1100

Why Join BetUS For 2023 Ryder Cup Betting

BetUS has been a trusted US offshore betting site since 1994 and established itself as one of the best online sportsbooks for golf betting.

BetUS also has competitive golf odds along with one of the biggest sports betting offers on the market. New members can join to receive up to $2,500 in free bets to use on any sporting event – which includes this week’s 2023 Ryder Cup.

They are also superb for mobile betting, while BetUS is accessible via any computer, tablet, or mobile device, making it great for betting on golf when on the move.

So, be sure to join up with BetUS today for all of your Ryder Cup golf bets this week.

Can The USA End 30-Year Run Without A Win In Europe?

This week the USA Ryder Cup team will also be looking to end a 30-year run that has seen them NOT win in Europe.

They will head into this week’s event in Italy as the holders, but away from America, the USA haven’t won the Ryder Cup since 1993, which came at the Belfry.

Over this run, there’s been six Europe Ryder Cups and the hosts have won the lot.

So, can USA captain Zach Johnson stop the rot and finally land a Ryder Cup on European soil?

RELATED: Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team USA Ahead Of The 2023 Ryder Cup?

How To Place A Ryder Cup Bet At BetUS

Golf lovers can sign into their BetUS account and instantly place their bets on the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the golf at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘GOLF’ section
  • Click on the Ryder Cup and markets and make a selection
  • Place your Ryder Cup bets

You can bet on team USA to win the Ryder Cup with BetUS below

Bet (To Lift The Trophy) Odds Bookmaker

USA

 +115 betus

TIE

 +1100 betus

EUROPE

 +100 betus

Note: Odds are subject to change

$2,500 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Why Bet with BetUS for Ryder Cup

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Very generous joining offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto

ALSO SEE: 2023 Ryder Cup Dates, Schedule, Tee Times & Teams: All You Need To Know About The 44th Ryder Cup

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Brian Harman Golf The Open Champion
Golf

LATEST Brian Harman Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Open Championship Major Winner Boasts $11 Million Fortune

Author image Paul Kelly  •  44min
Wyndham Clark Golf US Open Champion 1
Golf
Wyndham Clark Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Reigning US Open Champion Boasts $6 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  44min

Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut this year in the 2023 tournament in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of…

Sam Burns Golf
Golf
Sam Burns Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: American Golfer Boasts $5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  45min

Ahead of his Ryder Cup debut this year in the 2023 tournament in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of…

Patrick Cantlay Golf
Golf
Patrick Cantlay Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: 2021 FedEx Cup Champions Boasts Impressive $25 Million Fortune
Author image Paul Kelly  •  51min
Max Homa Golf
Golf
Max Homa Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: $5 Million Net Worth For Popular American Golfer
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Brooks Koepka Golf
Golf
Brooks Koepka Net Worth , Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: $50 Million Net Worth For Five-Time Major Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
canada gold flag
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup In Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Arrow to top