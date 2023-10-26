How To Bet On Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills In Florida

The NFL tonight gives us the Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills and you can bet on the Thursday night football in Florida with our recommended sports betting site.

We are now moving into NFL week 8, and we get going tonight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road to face the Buffalo Bills. This will only be the thirteenth time the sides have played with the Bucs holding an 8-4 lead in the series.

Plus, if betting is yet to be legalized in your state, you can still bet on Tampa Bay Bucs vs Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills Odds

There are lots of betting options for the NFL TNF tonight – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our Bills vs Tampa predictions and picks here.

Moneyline Betting

NFL week 8 gets going with Tampa Bay on the road to face the Bills in what will only be their 13th clash. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Bills are the big favourites to win at -450, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $22.00 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Bucs at +335 will profit $335.

Tampa Bay Bucs +335

Buffalo Bills -450

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The spread on tonight’s game with Bovada sits at 44 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decided if you think there will be more (or less) than 44 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44 points will profit $90.91.

Over 44 -110

Under 44 -110

Handicap Betting

With the TNF game tonight looking a bit one-sided and the Bills the hot favorites, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favoured but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Buc with a +9.5 points start at -115, where a $100 bet here would profit $86.96.

Tampa Bay Bucs (+ 9.5) – 115

Buffalo Bills (- 9.5) -105

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.