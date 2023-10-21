NFL

How To Bet On Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons in Flordia with our leading offshore sports betting site BetNow. You can also get upto $1000 in free bets to charge your new account with by claiming their 100% welcome deposit bonus.

Tampa Bay have made a fair start to the new NFL season with 3 wins from first 5 games and will face the Falcons on NFL Sunday week 7, who has also won 3 matches this term. This will also be the 60th time the Bucs and Falcons have played with it close in the series at 30-29 to Tampa Bay.

If sports betting is still to be legalized in your state, you can still bet on Buccaneers vs Falcons with our recommended offshore sportsbook showcased below.

Best Florida Sports Betting Site for Buccaneers vs Falcons

The BetNow Florida sports betting site has is one of our top picks for NFL Sunday betting, with leading odds and all the popular markets. Being based offshore you can bet in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow the regional gambling laws, plus there is also a nice 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit – up to $1000 with BetNow.

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

How To Bet On NFL Sunday Week 7 In Florida

Get started betting on the NFL in Flordia with BetNow – just follow these simple steps.

1. Create Your BetNow Account

Click the link above to join BetNow and then just fill in some basic personal details that will all be stored safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your BetNow Account

Deposit into your new account via their banking page – just pick a preferred payment method and the amount to deposit. To get their full $1000 free bet you will need to deposit $1000, but smaller outlays will still get you the 100% bonus. Even a $100 deposit gets you a free $100 bet.

BetNow accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Bet On Buccaneers vs Falcons for NFL Sunday Week 7

Click on the BetNow NFL section, while will list all the upcoming NFL week 7 games.

Chose the market you want to bet on – like the popular moneyline option, to player props, over/under and same game parlays.

We’ve listed some examples below to help.

Your selection will then be added to a betslip, showing the odds and any potential winnings after you’ve added your desired stake/risk.

Then just click ‘place bet’.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds

See below some of the popular betting option ahead of the Bucs vs Falcons game on NFL Sunday week 7.

NFL Moneyline Betting

Pick a team to win the match with the moneyline betting market. It’s as simple as that – so, if you fancy the Bucs to win a $100 win at -140 would return a profit of $71.43. While a $100 win on the Falcons at +120 would profit $120.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers -140
  • Atlanta Falcons +120

Over/Under NFL Betting

The NFL over/under market is based on how many total points will be scored in the game (both teams). The best Florida sports betting sites will then give a points marker and you have to decide if it will be under or under.

For example, if you think there will be Over 37.5 points in the game at -110 a $100 bet would profit $90.91.

  • Over 37.5 -110
  • Under 37.5 -110

NFL Handicap Betting

Finally, NFL handicap betting is designed to even out a match in the betting – if one of the sides if more favoured to win.

The sports betting sites will give the sides a fake points head-start or deficit.

For example – with the Falcons being the slight outsiders to win the game you could be on them in the handicap market with a +2.5 points start at -105. A $100 bet here would profit $95.24.

  • Atlanta Falcons (+ 2.5) -105
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (- 2.5) -115

Note: All odds are subject to change.

Andy Newton

Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm.
Andy Newton

