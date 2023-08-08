The 2023 NFL season is just about to start, and with it comes all the excitement, anticipation and betting opportunities at Alaska sports betting sites.

If you want to start off your season with winnings, we can show you the best sites for your Super Bowl Futures odds betting and how to access hundreds of dollars in completely free bets too. Read on for more details.

Top 5 Alaska Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl Futures Odds

BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in free bets for Super Bowl futures betting Everygame – Trusted sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome bonus BetNow – Excellent all-round sports betting site with accessible offers for all MyBookie – Popular site with NFL fans and bettors with wide football markets Bovada – Established sportsbook with a reputation for top NFL odds

How To Bet On Super Bowl Futures Odds In Alaska

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Super Bowl Futures Odds wagers

Latest Alaska Sports Betting Update

Sports bettors in Alaska may think they have limited choice when it comes to Super Bowl Futures due to sports betting being illegal in the state.

However, that is far from the case thanks to offshore sportsbooks. We have found the top Alaska sports betting sites that are giving you the best odds, offers and markets for NFL betting.

These sites are true specialists in sports betting so you’ll find the best Super Bowl Futures Odds you’ll find anywhere.

It only takes a matter of minutes to register at these sites and they offer a variety of benefits including no KYC checks, fewer betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join.

The biggest benefit by far though is how much they offer bettors in terms of rewards. With welcome bonuses including $1000 in free bets and multi-deposit bonuses, you can really get exceptional value from your wagers. Additionally, registered players get ongoing bonuses too.

If you want to find the best value when looking at Super Bowl Futures Odds betting, then these Alaska sports betting sites are a must.

Super Bowl Futures Gambling Options in Alaska with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Las Vegas are the hosts of Super Bowl 58 and all 32 teams want to be there. The Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, will see the best two teams in the league battle it out for the coveted Super Bowl title in 2024.

With the season just about to kick-off, coaches, players and fans alike are all wondering which two teams that will be, and, more importantly, who will win.

Defending champions Kansas City Chiefs are the obvious favorites. However, as any NFL fan knows, there’s a long season ahead and anything can happen.

Futures betting is where you place a bet pre-tournament on who you think the winner will be.

For experienced bettors who know their stuff, Super Bowl Futures betting allows them to use all of their knowledge of each team’s strengths, the roster depth, coach and previous performances to make an educated prediction.

However, Futures betting also appeals to complete novices as it’s just a case of picking a team from a list of 32 and hoping for the best. Anyone can get lucky!

To get the best odds, and potentially the best returns, a long-odds team is your best pick. However, for a bigger chance of winning, a short-odds team is more likely to give it a good go. Or you may choose instead just to go with your heart and pick your local team.

Whichever you choose, our Alaska sports betting sites will provide the best Super Bowl Futures odds betting experience out there.

Super Bowl Futures Odds

Last year’s winners the Chiefs are the expected favorites but not by much. The Eagles, 49ers, Bills and Bengals are all up there in the Super Bowl Futures odds as potential winners too.

If you want to put some knowledge behind your prediction, then check out how well each team picked in the draft and how strong their roster looks, as everyone knows that injuries can make or break a season for any team. Also look at whether a team have brought in a new head coach, as this can either ignite or destabilize a team.

In terms of outsiders, four of the league’s 32 teams have never made it to the Super Bowl – the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Could they make history?

Similarly, the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are both 0-4 in Super Bowl games – could it be one of their years?

The Super Bowl Futures odds below are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Chiefs +650

Eagles +700

49ers +800

Bills +950

Bengals +1000

Cowboys +1400

Ravens +1600

Jets +1600

Chargers +2200

Dolphins +2200

Lions +2500

Jaguars +2500

Seahawks +2800

Browns +3300

Broncos +5000

Vikings +5000

Patriots +5000

Saints +5000

Packers +6000

Bears +6600

Steelers +6600

Falcons +7500

Raiders +7500

Giants +7500

Panthers +8000

Rams +8000

Titans +8000

Commanders +10000

Colts +12500

Cardinals +15000

Texans +15000

Buccaneers +15000