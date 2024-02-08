Betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Nebraska is a straight-forward process with our trusted offshore sportsbooks. Props such as betting on the length of the Super Bowl National Anthem are extremely popular with NFL fans.

Although betting is legal with regulated sportsbooks in Nebraska at retail shops in-person, Nebraska online sports betting is still being debated in government. This is where our trusted offshore sportsbooks come in, meaning you can bet online, on the go and from the comfort of your own home.

No driving to a retail betting shop that could be miles away or staying within a certain radium of a retail casino to place bets. Our dedicated NFL betting sites on this page allow Nebraska residents to bet from home, work or while on the move. Literally anywhere.

The best offshore sportsbooks on this page also offer a wide range of prop bets which the majority of other sportsbooks won’t offer. This includes betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem, including the over/under length and who will be shown first on the TV broadcast.

Top 6 Nebraska Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Nebraska

Check out this simple guide on how to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your Super Bowl National Anthem betting options. You will then become eligible for $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets upon first deposit.

1. Create Your BetOnline Account

New BetOnline customers are eligible to receive their 50% matched deposit bonus. Simply click the link above, fill in a few basic details and create your BetOnline account.

As BetOnline are a sportsbook based offshore, this means anytime, including residents living in restricted states, can sign-up and claim the welcome offer.

You are also able to gamble entirely anonymously with BetOnline, as you won’t have to pass any KYC checks or provide your passport/social security details. It’s also worth noting you have to be 18+ to bet with BetOnline, rather than having to wait another three years until you’re 21 with standard regulatory bookmakers.

Simply sign-up and begin wagering on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

2. Make An Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s welcome offer provides new customers with a 50% matched deposit bonus on their first deposit. The minimum deposit is set at $55, with the maximum deposit $2,000.

Depositing the full $2,000 will yield the maximum bonus of $1,000. A $500 deposit gives you a $250 free bet, and so on and so forth.

Once you have deposited funds using any of the vast payment methods, your funds will appear in your account immediately.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem

For Super Bowl National Anthem prop betting, navigate to the ‘Football’ table on the homepage menu. Click ‘NFL’ and then ‘Super Bowl’ to bring you to the 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII showdown.

Find the ‘Anthem Specials’ option on the menu and select any of the 16 markets to do with the Super Bowl National Anthem. This includes betting on the anthem length, as well as who will appear first during the national anthem amongst various markets.

Select your desired bet to load it into your betslip, then select your wagering stake and click ‘Place Bet’. You have successfully bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem – now sit back, relax and get ready to see if your bet wins.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

The over/under line for the Super Bowl National Anthem has been set at 86.5 seconds.

As you can see by the odds below, sportsbooks are slightly favouring the over to be this year’s winning anthem length bet.

Here is the full list of odds for all Super Bowl National Anthem markets you can bet on with BetOnline:

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125

Note: All odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change