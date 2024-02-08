NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Nebraska – Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
ChatGPT Super Bowl LVIII Predictions
ChatGPT Super Bowl LVIII Predictions

Betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Nebraska is a straight-forward process with our trusted offshore sportsbooks. Props such as betting on the length of the Super Bowl National Anthem are extremely popular with NFL fans.

Although betting is legal with regulated sportsbooks in Nebraska at retail shops in-person, Nebraska online sports betting is still being debated in government. This is where our trusted offshore sportsbooks come in, meaning you can bet online, on the go and from the comfort of your own home.

No driving to a retail betting shop that could be miles away or staying within a certain radium of a retail casino to place bets. Our dedicated NFL betting sites on this page allow Nebraska residents to bet from home, work or while on the move. Literally anywhere.

The best offshore sportsbooks on this page also offer a wide range of prop bets which the majority of other sportsbooks won’t offer. This includes betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem, including the over/under length and who will be shown first on the TV broadcast.

Top 6 Nebraska Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting

$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 Super Bowl Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Nebraska

Check out this simple guide on how to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your Super Bowl National Anthem betting options. You will then become eligible for $1,000 worth of Super Bowl free bets upon first deposit.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

1. Create Your BetOnline Account

New BetOnline customers are eligible to receive their 50% matched deposit bonus. Simply click the link above, fill in a few basic details and create your BetOnline account.

As BetOnline are a sportsbook based offshore, this means anytime, including residents living in restricted states, can sign-up and claim the welcome offer.

You are also able to gamble entirely anonymously with BetOnline, as you won’t have to pass any KYC checks or provide your passport/social security details. It’s also worth noting you have to be 18+ to bet with BetOnline, rather than having to wait another three years until you’re 21 with standard regulatory bookmakers.

Simply sign-up and begin wagering on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

2. Make An Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s welcome offer provides new customers with a 50% matched deposit bonus on their first deposit. The minimum deposit is set at $55, with the maximum deposit $2,000.

Depositing the full $2,000 will yield the maximum bonus of $1,000. A $500 deposit gives you a $250 free bet, and so on and so forth.

Once you have deposited funds using any of the vast payment methods, your funds will appear in your account immediately.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem

For Super Bowl National Anthem prop betting, navigate to the ‘Football’ table on the homepage menu. Click ‘NFL’ and then ‘Super Bowl’ to bring you to the 49ers vs Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII showdown.

Find the ‘Anthem Specials’ option on the menu and select any of the 16 markets to do with the Super Bowl National Anthem. This includes betting on the anthem length, as well as who will appear first during the national anthem amongst various markets.

Select your desired bet to load it into your betslip, then select your wagering stake and click ‘Place Bet’. You have successfully bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem – now sit back, relax and get ready to see if your bet wins.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

The over/under line for the Super Bowl National Anthem has been set at 86.5 seconds.

As you can see by the odds below, sportsbooks are slightly favouring the over to be this year’s winning anthem length bet.

Here is the full list of odds for all Super Bowl National Anthem markets you can bet on with BetOnline:

National Anthem Length Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

  • Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

  • Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

  • No: -400
  • Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

  • Black: +250
  • Brown: +325
  • Red: +350
  • White: +500
  • Blue: +1000
  • Purple: +1000
  • Pink: +1100
  • Yellow: +1400
  • Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

  • Cowboy Hat: -450
  • Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

  • Travis Kelce: -200
  • Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

  • Taylor Swift: -135
  • Jason Kelce: +120
  • Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

  • Yes: -120
  • No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

  • Yes: -130
  • No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

  • No: -250
  • Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

  • Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
  • Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

  • Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
  • Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

  • No: -2000
  • Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire

  • Blue: +200
  • Red: +300
  • Brown: +400
  • Black: +600
  • Grey: +900
  • Yellow: +900
  • Orange: +1200
  • Pink: +1400
  • Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

  • No: -500
  • Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

  • Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
    Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

  • Andy Reid: -120
  • Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

  • Patrick Mahomes: -165
  • Brook Purdy: +125

Note: All odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz super bowl 2024 1 020224 4ce19de4960249dbb1c03899af2c0a7f
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Oregon – Oregon Sports Betting Sites

Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 08 2024
ChatGPT Super Bowl LVIII Predictions
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Nebraska – Nebraska Sports Betting Sites
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 08 2024

Betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Nebraska is a straight-forward process with our trusted offshore sportsbooks. Props such as betting on the length of the Super Bowl National…

Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Ohio – Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 08 2024

Ohio residents can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem with our established and trusted US offshore sportsbooks. The State does allow for certain forms of gambling. These include horse…

Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones +120 To Have Over 0.5 Sacks At Super Bowl LVIII With Bovada
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 08 2024
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds
NFL
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes -111 To Have Under 26.5 Rushing Yards vs 49ers At Super Bowl 58
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 08 2024
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In California – California Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 08 2024
Brittany Mahomes Halloween Instagram 01 101922 d2b64bc2ed514ad7aca37ed613526c7f
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs WAGs vs San Francisco 49ers WAGs: Which Super Bowl 58 Team Boasts The Most Combined Instagram Followers?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 08 2024
Arrow to top