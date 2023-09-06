Ahead of Saturday’s bout down under for the UFC world title at 185-pounds, we will run you through how to bet on Sean Strickland to beat the champion Israel Adesanya, with Strickland the sizable underdog in the current betting markets. Adesanya vs Strickland goes down in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

How To Bet On Sean Strickland To Beat Israel Adesanya

Betting on ‘Tarzan’ to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Middleweight Title fight between two of the most entertaining and crowd friendly fighters on the UFC roster is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Adesanya vs Strickland markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 293:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Sean Strickland Beat Israel Adesanya?

Given the fact he is up against the reigning UFC middleweight king who has competed in nine straight UFC title fight prior to this, the best US sportsbooks understandably have Sean Strickland as the sizable underdog in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend.

‘Tarzan’ is massively up against it as he faces arguably the greatest middleweight MMA fighter of all time and a man who has won seven UFC Middleweight Title fights. This fight is one of the biggest of the year down under in Sydney, with Sean Strickland looking to pull off the magnanimous upset against ‘The Last Stylebender’.

The current odds with BetOnline have Sean Strickland as the big underdog at +450, while Israel Adesanya is the big favorite at odds of -600 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

