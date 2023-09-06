UFC

How To Bet On Sean Strickland To Beat Israel Adesanya For UFC Middleweight Title At UFC 293

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Sean Strickland UFC 6
Sean Strickland UFC 6

Ahead of Saturday’s bout down under for the UFC world title at 185-pounds, we will run you through how to bet on Sean Strickland to beat the champion Israel Adesanya, with Strickland the sizable underdog in the current betting markets. Adesanya vs Strickland goes down in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

How To Bet On Sean Strickland To Beat Israel Adesanya

Betting on ‘Tarzan’ to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2000
  3. Receive $1000 in UFC 293 Free Bets and search the vast Adesanya vs Strickland markets
Claim $1000 BetOnline UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

What Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s UFC Middleweight Title fight between two of the most entertaining and crowd friendly fighters on the UFC roster is just days away, and there is plenty to savour for bettors.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Adesanya vs Strickland markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 293:

  • Fight outright
  • Method of victory
  • Total rounds
  • To go the distance
  • Round betting
  • Knockdowns
  • Draw no bet
  • Finish/decision only

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Will Sean Strickland Beat Israel Adesanya?

Given the fact he is up against the reigning UFC middleweight king who has competed in nine straight UFC title fight prior to this, the best US sportsbooks understandably have Sean Strickland as the sizable underdog in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend.

‘Tarzan’ is massively up against it as he faces arguably the greatest middleweight MMA fighter of all time and a man who has won seven UFC Middleweight Title fights. This fight is one of the biggest of the year down under in Sydney, with Sean Strickland looking to pull off the magnanimous upset against ‘The Last Stylebender’.

The current odds with BetOnline have Sean Strickland as the big underdog at +450, while Israel Adesanya is the big favorite at odds of -600 with the best offshore betting sites to win.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya MMA Record | Sean Strickland MMA Record

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
  • 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Sean Strickland UFC 6
UFC

LATEST How To Bet On Sean Strickland To Beat Israel Adesanya For UFC Middleweight Title At UFC 293

Author image Paul Kelly  •  20min
Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC
How To Bet On Israel Adesanya To Beat Sean Strickland At UFC 293 & Retain UFC Middleweight Title
Author image Paul Kelly  •  26min

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down in the main event at UFC 293 this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated bout for the…

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Round Betting Picks: ‘The Last Stylebender’ To Retain UFC Middleweight Title In Rounds 1-2
Author image Paul Kelly  •  37min

The coveted UFC Middleweight Title is on the line as Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down this Saturday night from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Read on to…

Israel Adesanya UFC 3
UFC
Who Will Win The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Fight For the UFC Middleweight Title At UFC 293?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
Alexander Volkov UFC 293 Undercard
UFC
Who Is Fighting Before The Adesanya vs Strickland Main Event On The UFC 293 Main Card & Prelims?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
Bet On UFC 287 In Colorado
UFC
UFC 293 Favorite: Israel Adesanya Is The -600 Betting Favorite To Beat Sean Strickland
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h
UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
UFC
How Much Money Will The Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Winner Make At UFC 293?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  22h
Arrow to top