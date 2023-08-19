Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley goes down in the main event at UFC 292 this weekend at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts. Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated match for the coveted Bantamweight title fight, we will run you through how to bet on Sean O’Malley to beat Aljamain Sterling, with ‘Sugar’ a slight betting underdog in the current betting markets.

How To Bet On Sean O’Malley To Beat Aljamain Sterling

Betting on ‘Sugar’ to defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in UFC 292 Free Bets and search the vast Sterling vs O’Malley markets

What Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley Betting Markets Are There?

Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his Bantamweight title for a fourth time this weekend in the main event of UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, with Sean O’Malley the challenger to the ‘Funk Master’.

Popular markets among UFC enthusiasts on BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available on BetOnline – one of the best sports betting apps.

See below for a full list of Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley markets on BetOnline for their fight at UFC 292:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Sean O’Malley Beat Aljamain Sterling?

Sean O’Malley is the challenger for the Bantamweight title this weekend, with Aljamain Sterling looking to defend his belt for a fourth time on Saturday night.

‘Suga’ hasn’t fought since UFC 280 when the 28-year-old fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona took on Petr Yan in the octagon, winning by split decision after three rounds.

The current odds with BetOnline have Sean O’Malley as the underdog at odds of +210, while Aljamain Sterling is the betting favorite at -250 odds with the best offshore betting sites to win.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley – Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 KO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 KO’s)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 KO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 KO’s) 📅 Date: August 19, 2023

August 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST

Approx. 1:00am EST 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship

UFC Bantamweight Championship 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

Other Content You May Like