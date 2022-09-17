How to bet on Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

An era-defining trilogy fight takes centre stage this weekend with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin set meet for the third time and we have a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the big fight. Read on to find the best boxing betting sites in Canada, as well as some excellent free bet offers.

Mexican Alvarez, 32, puts his undisputed super-middleweight crown on the line against the Kazakh, 40, in Las Vegas. Their first encounter in 2017 was a controversial draw, with Alvarez winning the rematch a year later.

How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 In Canada: Best Canada Betting Site

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin

Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) | Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KO’s) | Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KO’s) 📅 Date: September 17th, 2022

September 17th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, WBO & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -600 | Golovkin +400

Canelo vs GGG 3 Betting Odds

Here is a list of BetOnline’s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez -600 Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin +400 Draw +1800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Saul Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3?

Date: Saturday, September 17th

Ring Walks expected: 10.30 EST, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA

Canelo vs GGG 3 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling super-middleweight undisputed clash live from the T-Mobile Arena on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the pay-per-view.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the pay-per-view.

