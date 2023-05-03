Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down on Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s super-middleweight undisputed boxing showdown, we will run you through how to bet on Saul Alvarez to beat John Ryder, with ‘Canelo’ favored by the price-setters.

How To Bet On Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez To Beat John Ryder

Betting on ‘Canelo’ to defeat John Ryder this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What ‘Canelo’ vs Ryder Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Canelo vs Ryder markets at BetOnline for their fight from the Guadalajara, Mexico this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will ‘Canelo’ Beat John Ryder?

Given the fact he is a four-weight world champion and one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez as the betting favorite this weekend at in the main event at the Estadio Akron, Jalisco, Mexico.

‘Canelo’ is of course up against it as he faces the tough and game British fighter. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for this compelling super-middleweight clash.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 32-year-old down as the overriding favorite at odds of -1600, whilst ‘The Gorilla’ is the comprehensive betting underdog at +750 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Mexico on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

