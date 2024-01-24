NFL

How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In Michigan

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions In Michigan
How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions In Michigan

There is the potential for $3,250 worth of sportsbook bonuses below, as we show you the best ways to bet on 49ers vs Lions in Michigan ahead of the NFC Championship game.

1. Choose A Michigan Sports Betting Site To Bet On 49ers Vs Lions

See our top three picks for Michigan sports betting sites below, based on their overall customer experience, NFL market coverage and generosity of their new customer offers.

50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Deposit Match Welcome Offer Up To $1,250 T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States

 Claim Offer Now

What to Expect From These Michigan Sportsbooks For NFL

  1. BetOnline – Excellent NFL parlay building and live stream capabilities
  2. BetWhale – Regular NFL game-time specials
  3. MyBookie – Generous welcome offer to get your NFL betting up and running

2. Deposit

Using BetOnline – our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks – the steps below give you an idea of how to go about redeeming your bonuses. This framework can be followed on each of the sites on this page, with differing amounts on each.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1000 for 49ers vs Lions
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

3. Place A Bet On 49ers Vs Lions

Flick through BetOnline’s navigation menu to find the latest NFL markets, which now show just two games as we approach the Conference Championship games.

SportsLens expert writers have also put together their own 49ers vs Lions NFC Championship picks which can be found by following the link.

Any of the game props listed below can also be combined and made into a 49ers vs Lions same game parlay for a higher odds selection.

49ers Vs Lions Moneyline Betting

Taking the NFC Championship as the example, the Super Bowl odds favorites San Francisco are expected to back up their credentials but beating Detroit this Sunday.

However, if you disagree, there is value to be had when betting on the Lions. Put simply, a moneyline bet is choosing an outright winner.

  • Detroit Lions +265
  • San Francisco 49ers -315

49ers Vs Lions Over/Under

Sportsbooks set an ‘over/under’ spread for the expected total amount of points scored – for this encounter, that is set at 51.

  • Over 51 -110
  • Under 51 -110

49ers Vs Lions Handicap Betting

The handicap market essentially evens things out, giving the perceived underdog a headstart.

For example – the Niners are pegged back with a -7 point deficit to make u.

  • Detroit Lions (+7) -110
  • San Francisco 49ers (-7) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

San Francisco 49ers Vs Detroit Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers -315 | Detroit Lions: +265
  • Point Spread: Lions (+7) -110 | 49ers (-7) -110
  • Total Points: Over 51 -110 | Under 51 -110

Latest Michigan Sports Betting Update

Although Michigan sports betting is legal and live, there is a good chance you have yet to sign up to the offshore sportsbooks listed in this article.

Not only do they allow people across the US to access all traditional betting markets, but they benefit from more competitive odds, greater anonymity when wagering and a wider variety of deposit options.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions In Michigan
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In Michigan

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
Adrian Griffin Bucks pic
NFL
NBA analyst Jamal Crawford had a problem with Adrian Griffin being fired so quickly by Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024

After losing to the Heat in the first round of playoffs last season, the Bucks decided to fire Mike Budenholzer. Milwaukee had multiple candidates to choose from and they went…

USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In Canada
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024

Bet on the NFL Conference Championships in ALL Canada provinces by using the featured Canada sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in free bets. This Sunday’s…

Bet On Ravens vs Chiefs In Missouri
NFL
How To Bet On Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
Joe Barry Packers pic
NFL
The Packers are moving on from DC Joe Barry after three seasons in Green Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
Bet On 49ers vs Lions In California
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In California
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
USATSI 22344782 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jared Goff Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top