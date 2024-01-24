How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions In Michigan

There is the potential for $3,250 worth of sportsbook bonuses below, as we show you the best ways to bet on 49ers vs Lions in Michigan ahead of the NFC Championship game.
1. Choose A Michigan Sports Betting Site To Bet On 49ers Vs Lions
See our top three picks for Michigan sports betting sites below, based on their overall customer experience, NFL market coverage and generosity of their new customer offers.
|1.
|
50% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States
T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
125% Deposit Match Welcome Offer Up To $1,250
T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States
T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States
T&Cs apply, 18+. Available In ALL US States
|Claim Offer Now
What to Expect From These Michigan Sportsbooks For NFL
- BetOnline – Excellent NFL parlay building and live stream capabilities
- BetWhale – Regular NFL game-time specials
- MyBookie – Generous welcome offer to get your NFL betting up and running
2. Deposit
Using BetOnline – our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks – the steps below give you an idea of how to go about redeeming your bonuses. This framework can be followed on each of the sites on this page, with differing amounts on each.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Get a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1000 for 49ers vs Lions
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
3. Place A Bet On 49ers Vs Lions
Flick through BetOnline’s navigation menu to find the latest NFL markets, which now show just two games as we approach the Conference Championship games.
SportsLens expert writers have also put together their own 49ers vs Lions NFC Championship picks which can be found by following the link.
Any of the game props listed below can also be combined and made into a 49ers vs Lions same game parlay for a higher odds selection.
49ers Vs Lions Moneyline Betting
Taking the NFC Championship as the example, the Super Bowl odds favorites San Francisco are expected to back up their credentials but beating Detroit this Sunday.
However, if you disagree, there is value to be had when betting on the Lions. Put simply, a moneyline bet is choosing an outright winner.
- Detroit Lions +265
- San Francisco 49ers -315
49ers Vs Lions Over/Under
Sportsbooks set an ‘over/under’ spread for the expected total amount of points scored – for this encounter, that is set at 51.
- Over 51 -110
- Under 51 -110
49ers Vs Lions Handicap Betting
The handicap market essentially evens things out, giving the perceived underdog a headstart.
For example – the Niners are pegged back with a -7 point deficit to make u.
- Detroit Lions (+7) -110
- San Francisco 49ers (-7) -110
Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.
San Francisco 49ers Vs Detroit Lions Odds
- Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers -315 | Detroit Lions: +265
- Point Spread: Lions (+7) -110 | 49ers (-7) -110
- Total Points: Over 51 -110 | Under 51 -110
Latest Michigan Sports Betting Update
Although Michigan sports betting is legal and live, there is a good chance you have yet to sign up to the offshore sportsbooks listed in this article.
Not only do they allow people across the US to access all traditional betting markets, but they benefit from more competitive odds, greater anonymity when wagering and a wider variety of deposit options.