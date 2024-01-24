NFL

How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In California

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bet On 49ers vs Lions In California
Bet On 49ers vs Lions In California

This article will show you how to bet on 49ers vs Lions in California ahead of this Sunday’s NFC Championship game, along with a guide to unlocking up to $3,250 worth of bonuses for the final weeks of the season.

1. Choose A California Sports Betting Site To Bet On 49ers vs Lions

With sports betting still under debate, you can choose from any of our California sports betting sites, which enable residents in the state and across the US to wager.

Why You Should Sign Up To These California Sportsbooks For NFL

  1. BetOnline – Excellent NFL parlay building and live stream capabilities
  2. BetWhale – Competitive odds on player and game NFL props
  3. MyBookie – Generous welcome offer and wide variety of payment options

2. Make an Initial Deposit

Using BetOnline – our pick of the best offshore sportsbooks – as an example, all the welcome offers can be claimed using this framework below.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus of up to $1000
3. Place A Bet On 49ers vs Lions

Further down the page we have listed the kinds of odds you are able to bet on ahead of the 49ers vs Lions. To find the full list of markets, find the ‘NFL’ button on the main menu.

SportsLens expert writers have also put together their own 49ers vs Lions NFC Championship picks which can be found by following the link.

49ers Vs Lions Moneyline Betting

Moneyline bets allow you to pick an outright winner. In this case, the Super Bowl odds favorites San Francisco are expected to clinch the NFC, meaning Detroit are priced as the underdogs.

  • Detroit Lions +265
  • San Francisco 49ers -315

49ers vs Lions Over/Under

Sportsbooks set an ‘over/under’ spread based on how many points they believe will be scored. You simply select whether it will go above or below this total.

  • Over 51 -110
  • Under 51 -110

49ers vs Lions Handicap Betting

The handicap market essentially evens things out, giving the perceived underdog a headstart.

For example – you can bet on the Lions with a +7 points start at -110

  • Detroit Lions (+7) -110
  • San Francisco 49ers (-7) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

San Francisco vs Detroit Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers -315 | Detroit Lions: +265
  • Point Spread: Lions (+7) -110 | 49ers (-7) -110
  • Total Points: Over 51 -110 | Under 51 -110

Latest California Sports Betting Update

With California legislators still debating whether to pass sports betting into law, residents can use this guide to maximise the potential of offshore sportsbooks.

Not only do they allow people across the US to access all traditional betting markets, but they benefit from more competitive odds, greater anonymity when wagering and a wider variety of deposit options.

