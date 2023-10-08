NFL

How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers to Beat Dallas Cowboys In California

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
If you want to know how to bet on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Dallas Cowboys in California today, then you’ve come to the right place. You can bypass the CA state gambling laws by joining top offshore US sportsbook Bovada.

Bet On San Francisco 49ers The Beat The Dallas Cowboys In California

You can bet on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Dallas Cowboys in California with one of the top offshore sportsbooks Bovada – which is certainly one of the best clashes from the NFL ‘week 5’ schedule.

New players at BOVADA will then get the some of best NFL betting odds ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Sunday game and the tight California state gambling laws won’t come into force at Bovada as they are based offshore.

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for Cowboys vs 49ers
$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

San Francisco 49ers Odds To Beat Dallas Cowboys

NFL games don’t get much bigger than the 49ers vs Cowboys this Sunday – especially when one of the sides (49ers) are the new Super Bowl LVIII betting favorites after four impressive wins this season.

The sides will be meeting for the 40th time and there is nothing between them in the series, with 19 wins each (1 tie) – so who will edge ahead this Sunday?

It might be the Cowboys who have won three of the last four head-to-heads, but the most recent of those saw a 49ers win, when they faced-off back in January this year (28-17).

Plus, coming into the game off the back of top wins over the Steelers, Rams, Giants and Arizona Cardinals, who are actually the only side to have beaten the Cowboys this season – then the form points heavily towards the 49ers here.

Looking at the moneyline betting, Bovada have the 49ers the favorites to win @ -195, with the Cowboys @ +165, but we are siding with San Francisco to win and a $100 bet on them would return a $51.28 profit.

Cowboys vs 49ers Moneyline Betting Odds With Bovada

  • Dallas Cowboys @ +165
  • San Francisco 49ers @ -195

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: Jets, Lions, and Bills Among Consensus Picks

Other NFL Content You May Like

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
