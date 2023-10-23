NFL

How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings In California – CA Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
You can bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings in California ahead of tonight’s big Monday Night Football, by joining up with the top CA sports betting site featured below.

One of the early Super Bowl LVIII favorites, the 49ers, suffered their first defeat of the season against the Browns last week, so will be looking to bounce back as they travel to the U.S. Bank Stadium in the MNF today. This will be the 50th time the 49ers and Viking have played, and Minnesota have won their last six vs San Francisco at home – with their last defeat coming in 1992.

Plus, if sports betting is yet to be legalized in your state, you can still bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings with our recommended US offshore sportsbook listed.

Best NFL MNF Football Betting Site

The Everygame NFL betting site is our leading selection for betting on the 49ers vs Viking today ahead of the MNF action. You can get going by just clicking the link below to open a new account and this will also qualify you for their 100% deposit bonus of up to $500.

[
100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL Monday Night Football

If you are new to betting on the NFL in California it’s not hard to do, despite the state gambling laws still having restrictions in place. You can join the fully regulated offshore US sportsbook – Everygame – who don’t have to follow the individual regional gambling rules.

1. Join Everygame

Sign-up with Everygame with the above link by just entering a few personal details.

2. Deposit Into Your New Account

Head to the Everygame deposit or banking section – pick your preferred payment method and amount to fund your new account with.

Your first deposit will qualify for their 100% deposit bonus of up to $500 so to get this full amount you will have to outlay $500.

If you can’t deposit this maximum amount, then even smaller amounts will get you the 100% bonus. A $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet.

Everygame will accept payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Bets on 49ers vs Vikings For NFL Monday

Go to the Everygame NFL section and find the San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings game.

Here you will also find many markets, including the popular moneyline to player props, over/under and same game parlays options.

There are some examples below to help,

Your chosen bet will then be added to a betslip, where you enter the stake and risk, plus any possible winnings will then be shown here too. When happy, just click ‘place bet.

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings Odds

See below some of the popular betting options for this NFL ‘week 7’ Monday night game.

Moneyline Betting

Moneyline betting is the most popular market where you just pick a team to win the game.

The betting between the San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings sees the 49ers as the favorites despite not winning away at the Vikings since 1992. They are -300 so a $100 bet here on the 49ers would profit £33.33.

  • 49ers -300
  • Vikings +250

Over/Under NFL Betting

The overs/under market is based on the total points scored in the game.

In the 49ers vs Vikings match you can bet on over/under 43.5 points. You just need to pick if the game will have more (or less) than 43.5 points.

Over 43.5 points at -105 would return a profit of $95.24 for a $100 bet.

  • Over 43.5 -105
  • Under 43.5 -115

Handicap Betting for NFL

NFL Handicap betting is another popular market that will even up two sides in the betting.

The best US betting sites will give a team a head start (or deficit) in points prior to the match.

For example – you can bet on the Vikings, who are the underdogs tonight, with a +7 point start at -125, with a $100 bet on this returning $80.00

  • Vikings (+ 7) -125
  • 49ers (- 7) +105
Note: Odds on this page are subject to change.
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

