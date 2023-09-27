Golf

How to Bet On Ryder Cup In Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
canada gold flag
canada gold flag

Place a bet on Ryder Cup in Canda by joining up with the top 5 CA sports betting sites showcased below that will also allow you to bet at this week’s big golf team event and in ANY Canadian province.

By signing-up these featured Canada offshore betting sites, there is also $3,900 on offer in Ryder Cup free bets – or even if you join just one there are still some generous welcome betting offers to take advantage of. Find out more below.

Top 5 Canada Betting Sites For Ryder Cup Golf Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  1. BetOnline – A ‘hole-in-one’ of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Top golf specialist with multi-deposit welcome bonus
  3. Bodog – $400 free bet on sign-up and first-rate golf coverage
  4. BetNow – Big selection of golf market coverage and welcome offer to get you going
  5. MyBookie – A punter’s paradise of a sportsbook with outstanding Ryder Cup betting odds

How to Bet On Ryder Cup in Canada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Ryder Cup Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Golf betting in Canada is made easier with the top 5 featured CA sportsbooks listed below.

Not only is there many lucrative golf free bets to get hold of, but it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area of Canada (or the US) as these recommended offshore Canada sportsbooks allow you to bet on the 2023 Ryder Cup in any province.

Meaning it’s fine if you live in a banned betting area like California or Texas in the US or Canada – as you can join one of the featured offshore Ryder Cup golf betting sites on this page and legally place wagers at this week’s big event in Rome, Italy.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the best golf betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – $3,900, which you can then use during the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best Ryder Cup betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their golf market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next golf bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to Canada golf fans.

Popular Ryder Betting Options In Canada

Below we have listed the main markets that most bettors target when wagering on the2023 Ryder Cup. If you’re interested in joining the scene and learning how to bet on the Ryder Cup in Canada, look no further.

Ryder Cup Moneyline Betting

Bet on either the USA or Europe to win the Ryder Cup – or you can also bet on a tie. There have been just 2 draws in the Ryder Cup, since it started in 1927.

Ryder Cup Correct Score Points Betting

With 28 Ryder Cup points on offer, you can also bet on the final score – did you know 7 of the last 21 Ryder Cups ended up 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 to the winning team?

Ryder Cup Margin Of Victory Betting

A bit like the correct score betting, you can also bet on the winning Ryder Cup points margin – the favourite before the event in this market is Europe to win by between 1-3 points.

Ryder Cup Spread Betting

The Ryder Cup spread betting will allow golf bettors to place bets with a points handicap before the event has taken place.

Ryder Cup Odds

Bet – To Win The Ryder Cup Money Line Play

USA

 +115 betonline ag

TIE

 +1100 betonline ag

EUROPE

 +100 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Other Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
canada gold flag
Golf

LATEST How to Bet On Ryder Cup In Canada – Top 5 CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  33min
2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf Country Club Rome Italy
Golf
Has The Ryder Cup Ever Been Played In Italy Before? Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Ryder Cup In Rome
Author image Paul Kelly  •  43min

Has the Ryder Cup ever been played in Italy before? This is an extremely popular question amongst golf fans this week as we prepare for the 44th edition of the…

golf money
Golf
How to Bet On Ryder Cup in ANY US State – Top 8 US Sports Betting Sites For Golf
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

You can learn how to bet on the Ryder Cup in ANY US State by joining up with the top  USA sports betting sites for golf listed below. There is…

golf crypto betting
Golf
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites In The USA For Ryder Cup Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Justin Rose Ryder Cup Record Golf
Golf
Who Has The Best Ryder Cup Record On Team Europe Ahead Of The 2023 Ryder Cup?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h
golf money
Golf
Best USA Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting: Claim $8,750 Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
2023 Ryder Cup Rome
Golf
How To Bet On The Ryder Cup In California
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top