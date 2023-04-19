Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis goes down on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline. Ahead of Saturday’s catchweight boxing showdown, we will run you through how to bet on Ryan Garcia to beat Gervonta Davis, with ‘King Ry’ the underdog with price-setters.

How To Bet On Ryan Garcia To Beat Gervonta Davis

Betting on ‘King Ry’ to defeat Gervonta Davis this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets and search the vast Garcia vs Davis markets

What Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Garcia vs Davis markets at BetOnline for their fight from the Las Vegas this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Ryan Garcia Beat Gervonta Davis?

Given the fact he is up against one of the best fighters in the world, the best offshore sportsbooks have Ryan Garcia as the betting underdog this weekend at in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

‘King Ry’ is of course up against it as he faces the toughest test of his career to date in the form of Gervonta Davis. This fight is one of the biggest of the year so far, with boxing fans excited for this compelling catchweight clash.

The current odds at BetOnline have the 24-year-old down as the underdog at odds of +200, whilst ‘Tank’ is the betting favorite at -260 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

