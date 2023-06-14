How To Bet On Royal Ascot In Canada

You can bet on Royal Ascot 2023 in Canada, or ANY US State, by signing up with the featured Canada offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also get some generous horse racing free bets in the process.



If you want to bet on Royal Ascot in Canada, you are going to want to make sure you have the most competitive odds and the best customer experience – all while taking advantage of as many free bet offers as you want.

We have researched into all of that for you, so you don’t have to ahead of this popular English five-day horse racing meeting that runs from Tues June 20 to Sat June 24.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Royal Ascot Betting

Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for Royal Ascot MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses for 2023 Royal Ascot betting LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 Royal Ascot Meeting anywhere in Canada – or ANY US state if you’ve landed here from the US.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on Royal Ascot this month.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Canada sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on Royal Ascot in Canada, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On Royal Ascot In Canada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Royal Ascot wagers

Royal Ascot Gambling Options in Canada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

We’ve had the Kentucky Derby in the US and the other Triple Crown races, but now it’s the turn of ROYAL ASCOT which is staged in the United Kingdom over 5 days (June 20-24)

The 2023 Royal Ascot meeting will also be the first one with Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly died last September, but we can expect to see runners for King Charles in the same famous silks.

It will also be the last Royal Ascot for popular jockey Frankie Dettori after announcing his retirement at the end of this year. He’s ridden 77 Royal Ascot winners to date and will be looking to go out on a high at what has become his favorite track.

There are also many top Group One races over the five days that include the Queen Anne Stakes, St James’s Palace Stakes and Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, but the Ascot Gold Cup – a race trainer Aidan O’Brien has won 8 times, is always one of the main attractions.

We will also see US trainer Wesley Ward with runners at Royal Ascot 2023. The American hander loves sending runners to England for this fixture and over the years has won 12 races.

Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position, they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the 2023 Royal Ascot make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top US sports betting sites.

When Is Royal Ascot 2023?

📅Time/Date: Tues 20 June to Sat 24 June 2023

🏇Racecourse: Royal Ascot, Berkshire, UK

📺 TV: Sky Sports Racing

🎲 Ascot Gold Cup Odds: Coltrane 3/1 | Eldar Eldarov 7/2 | Emily Dickinson 7/1

How To Get A Royal Ascot Free Bet In Canada

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on 2023 Royal Ascot in Canada on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 Royal Ascot betting

1. Bodog Royal Ascot Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.



2. BetOnline Royal Ascot Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on Royal Ascot in Canada.



3. MyBookie Royal Ascot Canada Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie has an intuitive easy-to-use platform and renowned customer service, and both help set them apart from most other Canada sports betting sites. It also has all the 2023 Royal Ascot markets you could possibly want and very competitive odds too. New customers can also enjoy a 50% free bet bonus on their first deposit up to $500.



4. Lucky Block Royal Ascot Canada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Royal Ascot Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of Royal Ascot markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)



How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN

Download and Install the VPN Client

Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server

Visit Lucky Block Casino

Royal Ascot Betting Odds for Gold Cup



See the latest 2023 Royal Ascot Gold Cup odds (Thursday June 22) that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Coltrane @ 3/1

Eldar Eldarov @ 3/1

Emily Dickinson @ 13/2

Broome @ 8/1

Yibir @ 9/1

Courage Mon Ami @ 10/1

Subjectivist @ 10/1

Echoes In Rain @ 14/1

Trueshan @ 16/1

Note: Others on request and subject to change.

