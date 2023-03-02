Betting tips

How To Bet On Real Madrid Vs Barcelona In UT Or ANY US State | Utah Online Sports Betting Sites

Olly Taliku
mad vs barca new
Real Madrid will welcome Barcelona to the Bernabeu in an El Classico matchup this Thursday and we have all the information you need on how to bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Utah.

Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Utah Sports Betting Update

Sports betting laws have not been passed in Utah but that doesn’t mean that residents need to miss out on Real Madrid vs Barclona betting. The brands on this page will accept all players from Utah without any issues. As they are located offshore they are subject to different rules and it is akin to going to Las Vegas on a holiday and gambling there. There are no taxes to pay and we have checked the brands for trust and security and they can be recommended.

How To Bet On Real Madrid Vs Barcelona In Utah

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Info

  📅 Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023
  📺 TV: ESPN (2pm ET)
  🏟 Stadium: Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain
  🎲 Main Event Odds: Real Madrid -110 | Barcelona +317 | Draw +250

=====================================================================

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Odds

Here are the latest odds for some of the popular Real Madrid vs Barcelona markets, which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in Utah.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Match Odds

Bet Odds Play
Real Madrid -110 BetOnline logo
Draw +250 BetOnline logo
Barcelona +317 BetOnline logo

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spread Odds

Bet Odds Play
Real Madrid – 1/2 -110 BetOnline logo
Barcelona + 1/2 -110 BetOnline logo

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Odds Total Goals (Points)

Bet Odds Play
Real Madrid (Over 2 1/2) +102 BetOnline logo
Barcelona (Under 2 1/2) -122 BetOnline logo

 

Olly Taliku

mad vs barca new
Betting tips

How To Bet On Real Madrid Vs Barcelona In UT Or ANY US State | Utah Online Sports Betting Sites

Olly Taliku
