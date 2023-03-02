Soccer

How to Bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona in CA or ANY US State

Andy Newton
mad vs barca
See below the best California sports betting sites which will allow you to bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona online in California.

Best California Sports Betting Sites For Real Madrid vs Barcelona

  BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Top for mobile betting for soccer betting
  Bovada – Simple mobile platform for soccer. $750 Welcome Bonus
  Lucky Block – Leading the way for No ID Verification Sportsbook for Anonymous Crypto Deposits
  BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Soccer betting. $2500 In Free Bets
  Sportsbetting.ag – 100% Real Madrid vs Barcelona Deposit Bonus up to $1000
  XBet – Great Odds on all world soccer matches

USA Sports Betting Update

Across the US, there are some states that it’s legal to bet in and others where it’s illegal. However, the ‘good news’ is that no matter what state you live in you can bet legally with the best offshore sportsbooks on this page. By joining up with our top US betting sites this will unlock multiple benefits that regulated brands don’t have – like no KYC checks, anonymous deposits, no bet limits, no taxes on winnings, better offers, more markets and better odds.

How To Bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona in California

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Start betting on Real Madrid vs Barcelona
How To Get a Real Madrid vs Barcelona Free Bet In California

Claiming the Real Madrid vs Barcelona betting offers that will allow you to bet in California is an easy process – see below.

  1. Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
  2. Click on the link to go to the bookmaker offer on your mobile
  3. Sign-up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  5. Claim the free bets to use on their mobile sportsbook

1. BetOnline Real Madrid vs Barcelona California Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are the one of the best US offshore sportsbooks around to bet on soccer and today’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona match. New customers can get a $1000 welcome bonus when you deposit $2000 upon signing up. You can claim this soccer free bet in California today by clicking below.

2. Bovada Real Madrid vs Barcelona California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have a first-rate reputation as one of the best offshore sportsbooks for soccer betting.

You can deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash, as well as fiat currency, and if you deposit $1000 you will get $750 in free bets to use on today’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona match or any sporting event on their platform.

3. Lucky Block Best for  No ID Verification Sportsbook & Anonymous Crypto Deposits

For the soccer fans that want to bet on the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match using cryptocurrency – then Lucky Block is a great place to start.

Accessible to players in the US and Canada via a VPN, Lucky Block supports over nine crypto payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Compared to other crypto sportsbooks, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for every big soccer match around the world. New customers can bet on a wide variety of markets on each soccer match that include goalscorers, correct scores, overs/unders, card betting and a whole lot more.

4. BetUS Real Madrid vs Barcelona California Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

If you’re looking to bet on Real Madrid vs Barcelona with free bets then BetUS is another top US sportsbook for you to join today. There is a 125% matched deposit offer which can get you $2500 in free bets – $2000 for sports betting and $500 for casino.

5. Sportsbetting.ag Real Madrid vs Barcelona California Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is the place to head to when it comes to placing your soccer bets. Simply sign up to this top US sportsbook today and you will receive a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $1000.

You can then place bets on any of big world soccer game, including today’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa Del Rey clash.

Not only that, but your $1000 in free bets can be used on a whole host of different markets including first scorer, correct score and total goals.

6. XBet Real Madrid vs Barcelona California Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

For soccer fans looking to place bets on today’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona match, you should certainly explore XBet.

They are a leading sportsbook when it comes to betting on soccer and XBet are offering new customers who sign up a 50% matched deposit bonus of up to $500.

You can deposit using various different payment methods including cryptocurrencies to claim your $500 sports betting bonus ahead of today’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona game.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Info

  • 📅 Date: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023
  • 📺 TV: ESPN (2pm ET)
  • 🏟 Stadium: Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain
  • 🎲 Main Event Odds: Real Madrid -110 | Barcelona +317 | Draw +250

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Odds

Here are the latest odds for some of the popular Real Madrid vs Barcelona markets, which you can bet on with all our sportsbooks in California.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Match Odds

Bet Odds Play
Real Madrid -110 BetOnline logo
Draw +250 BetOnline logo
Barcelona +317 BetOnline logo

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spread Odds

Bet Odds Play
Real Madrid – 1/2 -110 BetOnline logo
Barcelona + 1/2 -110 BetOnline logo

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Odds Total Goals (Points)

Bet Odds Play
Real Madrid (Over 2 1/2) +102 BetOnline logo
Barcelona (Under 2 1/2) -122 BetOnline logo

 

