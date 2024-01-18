Learn how to bet on the Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans in Texas using our selected sportsbooks which allow ALL TX residents to bet on the NFL Divisional Round game. Follow our guide below to bet on the game in Texas.

1. Pick A Texas Sports Betting Site To Bet On Ravens vs Texans

To be able to bet on the Ravens vs Texans, you first need to select a TX Sportsbook. Below are our top 3 Texas sports betting sites which allow any resident to bet, as well giving you free bets to use when you sign up as a new customer.

Why You Should Sign Up To These Texas Sportsbooks For NFL

2. Sign Up And Deposit Into Your Sports Betting Account

Next you must sign up to the sportsbook you have chosen. To show you how to do this, we will use our top Texas sports betting site BetOnline.

Create a BetOnline account Enter your details to create your account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

3. Place A Bet On Ravens vs Texans In Texas

Now you have your account and have claimed your free bets, you can take a look at the Ravens vs Texans markets and make your picks. See below for a rundown on the most popular types of bets placed on NFL games.

There are lots of betting options for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our full Ravens vs Texans picks & predictions here for example.

Ravens vs Texans Moneyline Betting

The NFL Playoff Divisional round gets going with the Houston Texans on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Ravens are clear favourites to win at -425, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $23.52 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Texans at +325 will profit $325.

Houston Texans +325

Baltimore Ravens -425

Ravens vs Texans Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with BetOnline sits at 45 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 45 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44 points will profit $90.91.

Over 44 -110

Under 44 -110

Ravens vs Texans Handicap Betting

With the opening Divisional game looking one sided in the market, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Texans with a +9.0 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

Houston Texans (+9.0) -110

Baltimore Ravens (-9.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens Vs Houston Texans Odds

Moneyline: Houston Texans: +325 | Baltimore Ravens: -425

Point Spread: Texans (+9.0) -110 | Ravens (-9.0) -110

Total Points: Over 44.0 110 | Under 44.0 -110

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update

Texas remains one of the few states where online sports betting is restricted. However, the offshore sportsbooks featured in this article allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you reside in.

Ahead of this weekend’s massive Divisional round clash in Baltimore, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as Texas.

All the sportsbooks listed above operate offshore, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Texas can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Houston and Baltimore.