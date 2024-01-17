American Football

The playoffs continue this weekend with an exciting Divisional round match on Saturday and we have all the information you need to bet on Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans in Maryland using our carefully selected sportsbook picks.

Top 5 Maryland Sports Betting Sites For Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

List Of The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites For NFL

  1. BetOnline – $1000 welcome bonus for new players
  2. Everygame – Deep NFL markets and strong customer loyalty rewards
  3. Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – NFL specialists along with a generous welcome offer
  5. MyBookie – Competitive odds for all game and futures markets

How To Bet On Ravens vs Texans In Maryland TODAY

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Ravens vs Texans bets
Latest Maryland Sports Betting Update

Sports betting in Maryland was legalised in 2021, so fans looking to bet on this weekend’s action need not worry about the restrictions from the state. However, for the sportsbooks featured in this article all allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you reside in.

Ahead of this weekend’s massive Divisional round clash in Baltimore, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as Texas.

All the sportsbooks listed above operate offshore, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Maryland can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Houston and Baltimore.

NFL Ravens vs Maryland Odds: Divisional Round Betting With BetOnline

There are lots of betting options for the NFL Divisional round games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our full Ravens vs Texans picks & predictions here for example.

Moneyline Betting

The NFL Playoff Divisional round gets going with the Houston Texans on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Ravens are clear favourites to win at -425, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $23.52 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Texans at +325 will profit $325.

  • Houston Texans +325
  • Baltimore Ravens -425

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with BetOnline sits at 45 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 45 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44 points will profit $90.91.

  • Over 44 -110
  • Under 44 -110

Handicap Betting

With the opening Divisional game looking one sided in the market, then the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Texans with a +9.0 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

  • Houston Texans (+9.0) -110
  • Baltimore Ravens (-9.0) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens Vs Houston Texans Odds

  • Moneyline: Houston Texans: +325 | Baltimore Ravens: -425
  • Point Spread: Texans (+9.0) -110 | Ravens (-9.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 110 | Under 44.0 -110
Arrow to top