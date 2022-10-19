Countries
How To Bet On Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props In California | CA Sports Betting Sites For NBA Player Props

sacremento kings

The Sacamento Kings entertain the Portland Trail Blazers at the Golden 1 Center for their first game of their new 2022/23 NBA season. Here is your step-by-step guide of how to bet on Trail Blazers vs Kings player props in California or actually anywhere else in the US.

How To Bet On Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props in California

Can I Bet On The Trail Blazers vs Kings NBA Player Props In California?

California sports betting is a tricky business, but by hooking up with our top Sportsbooks on this page it's possible to bet on the NBA. There are lots of benefits to using our offshore picks – for example, users can place wagers on a wide variety of NBA player props with great odds. Offshore sports books also mean you can bet on NBA player props ANYWHERE in the USA.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props Picks

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings  Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds @ -115  BetOnline

Sabonis is starting at center and won’t face much opposition by Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers weren’t very good at rebounding last season, whereas Sabonis is one of the best rebounders in the league on both ends of the floor. Neither side has exceptional shooting skills giving Sabonis plenty of opportunities to cover the spread. 

Domantas Sabonis  Over 11.5 rebounds @ -115 with BetOnline

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings  Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Damian Lillard Under 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +130 BetOnline

Last season Lillard averaged 1.5 made three-pointers out of 10 attempts per game against Sacramento, and I expect the same results tonight. Portland is rebuilding, and Lillard is coming off a lengthy absence due to injury. Sacramento had one of the worst three-point shooting defenses in the league last year, but they’ve added some length to their wings and will make life hard on the veteran guard tonight.

Damian Lillard Under 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +130 with BetOnline

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings  Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Jerami Grant Under 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +102 BetOnline

Grant has consecutive seasons with numbers exceeding the total, but he’s in a different system now in Portland, and he’ll likely not see the usual 5-6 three-point attempts he grew accustomed to in Detroit. Grant knocked down an average of two triples over 3.8 attempts per contest during his 23 minutes of preseason action, and maybe he gets to shoot four or so and fail to exceed the oddsmakers’ number tonight. 

Jerami Grant Under 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +102 with BetOnline

Bet Portland Trail Blazers
 Sacramento Kings
 Play
Moneyline -115 +125 betonline
Point Spread +3.0 (-115) -3.0 (-105) betonline
Total Points Over 229.0 (-110) Under 229.0 (-110) betonline

NBA California Sports Betting Sites For Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Trail Blazers vs Kings player props sportsbooks for California. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the NBA player props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo

BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit.

Bovada Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo

Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for player props and you can use your bonus to get in on a plethora of player props for the NBA.

Everygame Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo

One of the top offshore sportsbooks, Everygame is a top destination to wager various NBA player props in California, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

