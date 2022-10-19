How To Bet On Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props In California | CA Sports Betting Sites For NBA Player Props

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Sacamento Kings entertain the Portland Trail Blazers at the Golden 1 Center for their first game of their new 2022/23 NBA season. Here is your step-by-step guide of how to bet on Trail Blazers vs Kings player props in California or actually anywhere else in the US.



How To Bet On Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props in California

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit a minimum of $55 with code INSIDERS New users can redeem a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 Explore the array of top NBA markets

The Best California Sports Betting Sites For Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props

Can I Bet On The Trail Blazers vs Kings NBA Player Props In California?

California sports betting is a tricky business, but by hooking up with our top Sportsbooks on this page it’s possible to bet on the NBA. There are lots of benefits to using our offshore picks – for example, users can place wagers on a wide variety of NBA player props with great odds. Offshore sports books also mean you can bet on NBA player props ANYWHERE in the USA.

See below for the main requirements to begin betting:

You must be 18+

Reside in California or ANY US state

Valid working email address for verification

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props Picks

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds @ -115 BetOnline

Sabonis is starting at center and won’t face much opposition by Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers weren’t very good at rebounding last season, whereas Sabonis is one of the best rebounders in the league on both ends of the floor. Neither side has exceptional shooting skills giving Sabonis plenty of opportunities to cover the spread.

Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds @ -115 with BetOnline

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Damian Lillard Under 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +130 BetOnline

Last season Lillard averaged 1.5 made three-pointers out of 10 attempts per game against Sacramento, and I expect the same results tonight. Portland is rebuilding, and Lillard is coming off a lengthy absence due to injury. Sacramento had one of the worst three-point shooting defenses in the league last year, but they’ve added some length to their wings and will make life hard on the veteran guard tonight.

Damian Lillard Under 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +130 with BetOnline

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Jerami Grant Under 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +102 BetOnline

Grant has consecutive seasons with numbers exceeding the total, but he’s in a different system now in Portland, and he’ll likely not see the usual 5-6 three-point attempts he grew accustomed to in Detroit. Grant knocked down an average of two triples over 3.8 attempts per contest during his 23 minutes of preseason action, and maybe he gets to shoot four or so and fail to exceed the oddsmakers’ number tonight.

Jerami Grant Under 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +102 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

NBA California Sports Betting Sites For Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Trail Blazers vs Kings player props sportsbooks for California. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the NBA player props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo



BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on NBA player props in California by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Bovada Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo



Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for player props and you can use your bonus to get in on a plethora of player props for the NBA.

Bovada Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750 California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Everygame Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo



One of the top offshore sportsbooks, Everygame is a top destination to wager various NBA player props in California, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions