How To Bet On Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props In California | CA Sports Betting Sites For NBA Player Props

The Sacamento Kings entertain the Portland Trail Blazers at the Golden 1 Center for their first game of their new 2022/23 NBA season. Here is your step-by-step guide of how to bet on Trail Blazers vs Kings player props in California or actually anywhere else in the US.
How To Bet On Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props in California
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit a minimum of $55 with code INSIDERS
- New users can redeem a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- Explore the array of top NBA markets
The Best California Sports Betting Sites For Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props
Can I Bet On The Trail Blazers vs Kings NBA Player Props In California?
California sports betting is a tricky business, but by hooking up with our top Sportsbooks on this page it’s possible to bet on the NBA. There are lots of benefits to using our offshore picks – for example, users can place wagers on a wide variety of NBA player props with great odds. Offshore sports books also mean you can bet on NBA player props ANYWHERE in the USA.
See below for the main requirements to begin betting:
- You must be 18+
- Reside in California or ANY US state
- Valid working email address for verification
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props Picks
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds @ -115 BetOnline
Sabonis is starting at center and won’t face much opposition by Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers weren’t very good at rebounding last season, whereas Sabonis is one of the best rebounders in the league on both ends of the floor. Neither side has exceptional shooting skills giving Sabonis plenty of opportunities to cover the spread.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Damian Lillard Under 2.5 made 3PT shots @ +130 BetOnline
Last season Lillard averaged 1.5 made three-pointers out of 10 attempts per game against Sacramento, and I expect the same results tonight. Portland is rebuilding, and Lillard is coming off a lengthy absence due to injury. Sacramento had one of the worst three-point shooting defenses in the league last year, but they’ve added some length to their wings and will make life hard on the veteran guard tonight.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Jerami Grant Under 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +102 BetOnline
Grant has consecutive seasons with numbers exceeding the total, but he’s in a different system now in Portland, and he’ll likely not see the usual 5-6 three-point attempts he grew accustomed to in Detroit. Grant knocked down an average of two triples over 3.8 attempts per contest during his 23 minutes of preseason action, and maybe he gets to shoot four or so and fail to exceed the oddsmakers’ number tonight.
|Bet
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Sacramento Kings
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|+125
|Point Spread
|+3.0 (-115)
|-3.0 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 229.0 (-110)
|Under 229.0 (-110)
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
NBA California Sports Betting Sites For Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Player Props Reviewed
Take a look at our pick of the best Trail Blazers vs Kings player props sportsbooks for California. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the NBA player props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.
BetOnline Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo
BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on NBA player props in California by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.
BetOnline Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo
Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for player props and you can use your bonus to get in on a plethora of player props for the NBA.
Bovada Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame Trail Blazers vs Kings Player Props Promo
One of the top offshore sportsbooks, Everygame is a top destination to wager various NBA player props in California, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed