NFL

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Oklahoma | Top OK NFL Sportsbooks

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Oklahoma Top OK NFL Sportsbooks
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Oklahoma Top OK NFL Sportsbooks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The NFC Championship will swing into action on Sunday with the Eagles vs 49ers and sports fans in Oklahoma can get in on the action with a $1,000 free bet from BetOnline.

For NFL fans that open an account this weekend, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. To receive the maximum sports betting bonus, deposit $2,000 and receive $1,000 in free bonus cash.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma With BetOnline

BetOnline makes it easy to place a bet on the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. New users can sign up, receive free bets, and bet on the NFC Championship Game within a few short clicks. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your NFC Championship bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers In Oklahoma?

We have listed the best reasons why Oklahoma bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Best Oklahoma Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Sites For 2023 NFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the NFC Championship Game:

San Francisco 49ers have won 12 straight

Bet: San Francisco ML @ +132

QB Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in 7 of last 8 games

Bet: Purdy over 2+ TDs @ +127

QB Jalen Hurts has 8 rushing TDs in last 8 games

Bet: Jalen Hurts Anytime Rushing Touchdown @ +110

AJ Brown averaged 88 yards/game during the regular season

Bet: AJ Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Christian McCaffrey is averaging 84.7 rushing yards in his last 7 games

Bet: Christian McCaffrey Over 54.5 Rushing Yards @ -114

NFC Championship Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -152 | San Francisco 49ers: +132

Point Spread:

Eagles (-2.5) -117 | 49ers (+2.5) -103

Total Points:

Over 46.5 -110 | Under 46.5 -110

All odds correct as of Thursday 26th January, but subject to change

$1000 Welcome Bonus This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

 Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Oklahoma Top OK NFL Sportsbooks
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Oklahoma | Top OK NFL Sportsbooks

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22min
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Georgia Top GA NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Georgia | Top GA NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22min

The NFC Championship will kick off with the Eagles vs 49ers on Sunday and NFL fans in Georgia can get in the game with a $1,000 free bet from BetOnline….

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in South Carolina Top SC NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in South Carolina | Top SC NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23min

The NFC Championship Game will feature a battle between the Eagles and 49ers on Sunday and bettors in South Carolina can boost their bankroll with a $1,000 free bet from…

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in New York Top NY NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in New York | Top NY NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23min
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Ohio Top OH NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Ohio | Top OH NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23min
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in North Carolina Top NC NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in North Carolina | Top NC NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24min
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Maryland Top MD NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Maryland | Top MD NFL Sportsbooks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24min
Arrow to top