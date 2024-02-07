Ahead of the huge clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Vegas, we’re showing you how to bet on Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl passing yards. Also find our best Mahomes passing yards bets.

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now and he will be hoping to lead the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl title in a row on Sunday.

Best Super Bowl LVIII Betting Site: Get $1000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

Wagering on player props such as Mahomes passing yards bets has never been easier with BetOnline. With over 25 years of experience at the top of the sports betting ladder, BetOnline are the pick for player prop betting.

They will also give new customers up to $1000 in free bets to use on this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII. This generous sports bonus will go a long way when looking to bet on the action, all you need to do is deposit $2000 to get the full $1000 back.

However, you can still take advantage of the offer without depositing the full $2000. For example, a $200 wager would get you $100 in free bets too.

How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Yards

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 (can be less) Receive your free bet of up to $1,000 (50% matched deposit) Place your Mahomes passing yards bets

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Best Bet – At Least 273 @ +106

Mahomes has a solid record when playing in the Super Bowl, and in two of his three career appearances in the big game he has hit over 260 passing yards.

Interestingly, his best ever passing yards at the Super Bowl came against the 49ers during his first title win in 2019. Mahomes hit 286 yards as the Chiefs stormed to a 31-20 victory at SB LIV four years ago.

Now fast-forward a few years and the two NFL giants meet again and Mahomes is the current Super Bowl MVP betting favorite, with another big performance expected on the grandest stage of them all.

Super Bowl Mahokmes Passing Yards Best Bet: At least 273 yards @ +106

Also, see below every game that Mahomes has hit at least 270 passing yards in this season.

17 Dec vs Patriots – 305 yards

10 Dec vs Bills – 271 yards

26 Nov vs Raiders – 298 yards

22 Oct vs Chargers – 424 yards

13 Oct vs Broncos – 306 yards

8 Oct vs Vikings – 281 yards

24 Sept vs Bears – 272 yards

17 Sept vs Jaguars – 305 yards

Other Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Markets

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP @ +130

Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +350

Patrick Mahomes Over 39.5 Pass Attempts @ +140

Note: Odds are subject to change, but are correct at time of publication.