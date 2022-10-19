How To Bet On Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props In Michigan | MI Sports Betting Sites For NBA Player Props

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Detroit Pistons welcome the Orlando Magic to Little Caesars Arena for their opening game of the new 2022/23 NBA season. Here is your go-to guide of how to bet on Magic vs Pistons player props in Michigan, or anywhere else in the US for that matter.

How To Bet On Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props in Michigan

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Magic vs Pistons Player Props

Can I Bet On The Magic vs Pistons NBA Player Props In Michigan?

Michigan sports betting was made legal at the beginning of 2021, but there are still lots of benefits to using our offshore picks – most notably, users can wager on a wide variety of NBA player props with great odds. Offshore sports books also mean you can bet on NBA player props ANYWHERE in the USA.

See below for the key requirements to begin betting:

You must be 18+

Reside in Michigan or ANY US state

US state Own a working email address for verification

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props Picks

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Cade Cunningham Over 22.5 points @ +104 BetOnline

Last season, Cade Cunningham averaged roughly 21.5 points per game. Despite struggling in pre-season a little, this should be his breakout season as a star for Detroit Pistons. Orlando Magic allowed a 15th-best effective field goal percentage, so Cunningham should be able to have a field day tonight. Provided he gets the ball in hand enough, he should have enough to cover the spread.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jalen Suggs Under 12.5 points @ -109 BetOnline

Due to sustaining an injury to his leg just over a week ago, Jalen Suggs will be restricted tonight. We think he could end the contest under the total, with his 21% shooting accuracy nowhere near good enough in today’s run-and-gun NBA. We can’t see Suggs getting enough of a run to exceed the total.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Franz Wagner Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +132 BetOnline

Making 35% of his nearly four triple attempts per match last season, this seems like a great price for a man who averaged 1.5 made triples during his rookie season. Provided Orlando give Wagner the green light to let a few long-balls fly, don’t be surprised to see he make a couple of three-pointers for the Magic tonight on their travels to Detroit.

NBA Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Magic vs Pistons Player Props Reviewed

If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the NBA player props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

