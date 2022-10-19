Countries
How To Bet On Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props In Michigan | MI Sports Betting Sites For NBA Player Props

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons welcome the Orlando Magic to Little Caesars Arena for their opening game of the new 2022/23 NBA season. Here is your go-to guide of how to bet on Magic vs Pistons player props in Michigan, or anywhere else in the US for that matter.

How To Bet On Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props in Michigan

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Magic vs Pistons Player Props

Can I Bet On The Magic vs Pistons NBA Player Props In Michigan?

Michigan sports betting was made legal at the beginning of 2021, but there are still lots of benefits to using our offshore picks – most notably, users can wager on a wide variety of NBA player props with great odds. Offshore sports books also mean you can bet on NBA player props ANYWHERE in the USA.

See below for the key requirements to begin betting:

  • You must be 18+
  • Reside in Michigan or ANY US state
  • Own a working email address for verification

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Props Picks

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Cade Cunningham Over 22.5 points @ +104 BetOnline

Last season, Cade Cunningham averaged roughly 21.5 points per game. Despite struggling in pre-season a little, this should be his breakout season as a star for Detroit Pistons. Orlando Magic allowed a 15th-best effective field goal percentage, so Cunningham should be able to have a field day tonight. Provided he gets the ball in hand enough, he should have enough to cover the spread.

Cade Cunningham Over 22.5 points @ +104 with BetOnline

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Jalen Suggs Under 12.5 points @ -109 BetOnline

Due to sustaining an injury to his leg just over a week ago, Jalen Suggs will be restricted tonight. We think he could end the contest under the total, with his 21% shooting accuracy nowhere near good enough in today’s run-and-gun NBA. We can’t see Suggs getting enough of a run to exceed the total.

Jalen Suggs Under 12.5 points @ -109 with BetOnline

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Franz Wagner Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +132 BetOnline

Making 35% of his nearly four triple attempts per match last season, this seems like a great price for a man who averaged 1.5 made triples during his rookie season. Provided Orlando give Wagner the green light to let a few long-balls fly, don’t be surprised to see he make a couple of three-pointers for the Magic tonight on their travels to Detroit.

Franz Wagner Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +132 with BetOnline
Bet Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons Play
Moneyline +130 -150 betonline
Point Spread +3.0 (-110) -3.0 (-110) betonline
Total Points Over 217.0 (-110) Under 217.0 (-110) betonline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

NBA Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Magic vs Pistons Player Props Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Magic vs Pistons player props sportsbooks for Michigan. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the NBA player props by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline Magic vs Pistons Player Props Promo

BetOnline has a deposit match bonus of up to 50%, which can get you free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on NBA player props in Michigan by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Michigan Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada Magic vs Pistons Player Props Promo

Bovada will match 75% of your first deposit to the tune of $750 when you use the promo code INSIDERS. They are one of the top destinations for player props and you can use your bonus to get in on a plethora of player props for the NBA.

Bovada Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
      • Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
      • Michigan Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame Magic vs Pistons Player Props Promo

One of the best offshore sportsbooks, Everygame is a top destination to wager various NBA player props in Michigan, and you can triple up on that with a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame Player Props Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
