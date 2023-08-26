Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk fights for the first time in over a year as he defends his world title belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois. Ahead of this compelling world heavyweight title clash, you can cash in at some top Canada sports betting sites ahead of the Usyk vs Dubois boxing showdown from Poland.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk returns to action for the first time since making a successful first defense of his world heavyweight titles in his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August in Saudi Arabia.

The unified world heavyweight champion was rumored to be facing fellow world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in an undisputed clash this year, but for one reason or another the fight never materialised.

Instead, Britain’s Daniel Dubois has stepped up to face Usyk this weekend in Poland, daring to be great and hoping to become world champion at the first time of asking. Usyk has looked unbeatable in his career so far, including becoming undisputed champion down at cruiserweight before stepping up to heavyweight and ripping Anthony Joshua’s world title from him.

Now, he aims to defend his WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight titles against ‘Dynamite’ in Poland. The challenger is a fierce puncher with 18 knockout victories in his 19 wins, including a win for the regular WBA title against Bryant Jennings.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then Dubois is your only chance really. Usyk is just too big a favorite to deliver significant winnings to bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with boxing bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Each of Usyk’s las three fights have gone the distance and many tipsters are predicting this one could too. If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Usyk to win via TKO in the sixth round. You’ll get exciting Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Odds

Oleksandr Usyk is the clear favorite to beat Daniel Dubois, although the Englishman is a clubbing puncher so it is not as clear cut as the sportsbooks are thinking.

Usyk is of course undefeated and boasts an incredible 20-0 professional record, as well as being a two-division world champion. He was also a stellar amateur before turning professional, winning a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

He is widely regarded as the best heavyweight on the planet, or at least on a level with Tyson Fury. It is evident to see why he is such a heavy favorite here, all things considered.

However, Dubois is an devastating, concussive puncher, so no one should be ruling him out entirely. He has no pressure on his shoulders and is expected to lose, so can really throw everything he’s got at the champion. A man with nothing to lose is always a dangerous fighter!

