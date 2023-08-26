Betting

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois In Canada

Paul Kelly
Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk fights for the first time in over a year as he defends his world title belts against Britain’s Daniel Dubois. Ahead of this compelling world heavyweight title clash, you can cash in at some top Canada sports betting sites ahead of the Usyk vs Dubois boxing showdown from Poland.

If you want free bets and plenty of other benefits for your Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois betting, then you are definitely in the right place.

  1. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Usyk vs Dubois fight
  2. Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook
  3. Stake –  200% Welcome deposit bonus up to $1000 to claim with instant pay-outs for Usyk vs Dubois
  4. MyBookie – A popular all-rounder with some great customer bonuses ahead of Usyk vs Dubois
  5. LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois In Canada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois wagers
Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada – this doesn’t matter with the featured sports betting sites below as you can bet with them no matter where you live.

Regardless of being a resident in a restricted betting state or not – the best Canada sports betting sites on this page will inform you how to bet on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois world heavyweight title dust-up this weekend in Canada from ANY state.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in Canada. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional sportsbooks.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early boxing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is easy with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for boxing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players. That means you can bet to your hearts content on this Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois world heavyweight title fight from Poland.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois bout in any area of the Canada or the US – regardless of their individual state rules. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional CA boxing betting sites.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Gambling Options In Canada With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Oleksandr Usyk returns to action for the first time since making a successful first defense of his world heavyweight titles in his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August in Saudi Arabia.

The unified world heavyweight champion was rumored to be facing fellow world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in an undisputed clash this year, but for one reason or another the fight never materialised.

Instead, Britain’s Daniel Dubois has stepped up to face Usyk this weekend in Poland, daring to be great and hoping to become world champion at the first time of asking. Usyk has looked unbeatable in his career so far, including becoming undisputed champion down at cruiserweight before stepping up to heavyweight and ripping Anthony Joshua’s world title from him.

Now, he aims to defend his WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight titles against ‘Dynamite’ in Poland. The challenger is a fierce puncher with 18 knockout victories in his 19 wins, including a win for the regular WBA title against Bryant Jennings.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then Dubois is your only chance really. Usyk is just too big a favorite to deliver significant winnings to bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with boxing bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Each of Usyk’s las three fights have gone the distance and many tipsters are predicting this one could too. If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Usyk to win via TKO in the sixth round. You’ll get exciting Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended Canada sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Odds

Oleksandr Usyk is the clear favorite to beat Daniel Dubois, although the Englishman is a clubbing puncher so it is not as clear cut as the sportsbooks are thinking.

Usyk is of course undefeated and boasts an incredible 20-0 professional record, as well as being a two-division world champion. He was also a stellar amateur before turning professional, winning a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

He is widely regarded as the best heavyweight on the planet, or at least on a level with Tyson Fury. It is evident to see why he is such a heavy favorite here, all things considered.

However, Dubois is an devastating, concussive puncher, so no one should be ruling him out entirely. He has no pressure on his shoulders and is expected to lose, so can really throw everything he’s got at the champion. A man with nothing to lose is always a dangerous fighter!

The current Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois odds* are as follows:

  • Oleksandr Usyk -1200
  • Daniel Dubois +750

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

