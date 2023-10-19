NFL

How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State – Best USA Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4

You can bet on NFL week 7 in ANY US State with our best USA sports betting sites on this page, with up to $2,250 in NFL free bets on offer too.

Best USA Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 7

See below the three best offshore sportsbooks for NFL as the action moves into week 7 with games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. These USA sports betting sites have all the best NFL markets to bet on this week’s games, plus for new players there’s up to $2,250 in free bets and then many ongoing exisiting customer offer once you’ve joined.

  1. Bovada – $750 welcome offer with top USA sports betting site for NFL
  2. BetNow – $1000 free bet with NFL offshore betting site
  3. Everygame – $500 betting offer with leading USA NFL betting site

How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

These USA sports betting sites are based offshore, so they don’t have to follow the US state gambling laws in place – meaning you can bet on NFL in ANY US State.

You can get going with the Bovada NFL betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750. To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet.

Here’s How To Claim Your NFL Free Bets With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL Sunday week 7
US Offshore Sports Update For Gambling On NFL Sunday Week 7

NFL betting is a popular pastime for football fans that want to add a bit more spice to just watch a match.

Most of the time, this is easy to do, but there are some US states that still make it hard, with different gambling laws and restrictions.

However, the best USA sports betting sites on this page don’t have to fall into line with these set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

States like California or Texas, where betting is still restricted, are two examples but by using the trusted offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations.

As mentioned, there is also up to $2000 in NFL free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.

NFL Sunday Betting Options: Dolphins @ Eagles

One of the best matches for NFL week 7 looks to be the Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles.

Both sides have made solid starts to their campaigns, with the Dolphins coming here off the back of a 21-42 win over the Panthers on week 6.

Yes, the Eagles lost to the Jets last week, but before that had won their first 5 matches.

This will be the 15th time the sides have played, with the Dolphins leading 9-6 in the series, but the last time they faced-off was back in 2019.

The Eagles are just edging the moneyline betting at -145, which would return a profit of $68.97 for a $100 bet. Or, if you fancy the Dolphins – a $100 win on them as the odds below would profit $125.00

  • Moneyline Betting Odds
  • Miami Dolphins @ +125
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ -145

Note: Odds are subject to change.

