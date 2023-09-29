American Football

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic
J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic

Discover how to bet on NFL Week 4 in TEXAS by joining the trusted TX sports betting sites listed below. These top US sportsbooks not only have many NFL betting bonuses to claim but will also allow you to place bets in ANY US State – including the currently banned Texas.

Bet On NFL Week 4 In Texas With These Top Sports Betting Sites

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites Listed

After trawling through the US sports betting sites market place, the SportsLens team have come up with 6 of the best Texas offshore sportsbooks. This shortlist will afford new players competitive NFL odds on all the ‘week 4’ matches, a smooth sign-up process, the ability to bet in ANY US State and also many football free bets.

  1. BetOnline – Welcome offer with up to $1000 in NFL free bets
  2. Everygame – Top Texas sports betting site with $500 welcome offer
  3. BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to charge your new account
  4. Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  5. MyBookie – Texas sportsbook with outstanding NFL betting odds
  6. BetUS – First-rate for NFL betting with their generous offer ($2500)

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Texas (Or ANY US State)

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Week 4 Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Texas Sports Betting Update For NFL Week 4 Games

When betting on the NFL in Texas this is not an easy task.

As sports betting in Texas is still being debated by the state but you can still bet on NFL with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

These Texas betting sites are based offshore so the state rules don’t apply to them – meaning they will let you bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including TEXAS.

If that’s not enough, there are also some very generous free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season and the upcoming week 4 games.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also excellent, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to a quick sign-up process with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL betting fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites For Week 4

Many top NFL week 4 games to look forward to (full list below) – including the Houston Texans hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, in what will be only the eighth time they’ve played.

The Steelers hold the series lead 5-2, plus won the last head-to-head, when they faced-off in 2020, and have also come out on top in 5 of their last 6 vs Houston.

Looking at the moneyline betting odds, the best NFL Texas sports betting sites think it might be more of the same with Pittsburgh the favorites, but with home advantage and a top 37-17 win over Jacksonville on week 3 – can the Texans cause the upset?

  • Played: 7 times
  • Steelers Wins: 5
  • Texans Wins: 2
  • Tied: 0
  • Last Met: Sept 27, 2020: Texans 21 @ Steelers 28
  • Stat: Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 against the Texans

Moneyline Betting (Steelers @ Texans)

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

  • 20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep
  • 13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct
  • 20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct
  • 21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites

Author image Andy Newton  •  14min
Aaron Rodgers
American Football
NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Claim Up To $8,750 In Bonuses
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 28 2023

There are many top NFL betting offers for Thursday night football to claim, but we’ve found the top 8. You can redeem up to $8,750 in NFL offers and also…

NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Week 3 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023

You can learn how to bet on NFL Week 3 in ANY State by joining up with the trusted USA sports betting sites listed below – these will give you…

Jared Goff
American Football
Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Washington State vs Oregon State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Clemson vs Florida State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
Arrow to top