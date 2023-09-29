How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In New Mexico – NM Sports Betting Sites

Wondering how to bet on NFL Week 4 in New Mexico this weekend? This short guide will show you how to take advantage of some unmissable new customer offers using our pick of New Mexico sports betting sites.
Bet On NFL Week 4 In New Mexico With These Top Sports Betting Sites
|1.
|
50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
|3.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
|4.
|
$750 In Free Bets For NFL
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
|6.
|
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match
Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites Listed
Below we have listed six of the best New Mexico sports betting sites, which are the result of hours of research from our dedicated betting team.
This shortlist will afford new players competitive NFL odds on all the Week 4 matches, while also giving you the ability to bet in ANY US State.
- BetOnline – Generous welcome offer with up to $1000 in NFL free bets
- Everygame – Top New Mexico sports betting site with $500 welcome offer
- BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
- Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
- MyBookie – New Mexico sportsbook with outstanding NFL betting odds
- BetUS – NFL betting specialists with their generous offer ($2500)
How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In New Mexico (Or ANY US State)
- Open a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Get your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL Week 4 Bets in New Mexico
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Latest New Mexico Sports Betting Update For NFL Week 4 Games
Although New Mexico residents are able to place their bets in-person, online sports betting is still restricted. However, there is a remedy for this ahead of this weekend, as you can still bet on NFL with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.
With the New Mexico betting sites featured in this article, they are all are based offshore so the state rules don’t apply to them – meaning they will let you bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including New Mexico.
There are also some very generous free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below, which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season and the upcoming week 4 games.
Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will allow you to access some of the most competitive NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.
Their NFL market coverage is also far reaching, so when looking for your next football bet to back you will not be let down.
Add that to a quick, easy sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better service to US NFL betting fans.
NFL Gambling Options In New Mexico With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites For Week 4
Many top NFL week 4 games to look forward to (full list below) – including the Dallas Cowboys who are the heavy favourites against New England Patriots on Sunday.
Fans in New Mexico can also savour all 14 of the other games will stretch right the way through to Monday Night Football.
With everything from traditional options such as picking the winner, right the way through to same game parlays, there are endless betting options for NFL Week 4.
Cowboys Vs Patriots Odds And Line
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys: -290 | New England Patriots: +235
- Point Spread: Cowboys (-6.5) -110 | Patriots (+6.5) -110
- Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110
NFL Week 4 Full Schedule
- 13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct
- 13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct
- 16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct
- 16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct
- 16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct
- 20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct
- 21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct
