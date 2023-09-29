How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites

Using our carefully researched sports betting sites, we will show you how to bet on NFL Week 4 in Florida, while also making full use of a variety of generous welcome offers.

Bet On NFL Week 4 In Florida With These Top Sports Betting Sites

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites Listed

Below we have listed what we believe to be 8 of the very best Florida sports betting sites.

This shortlist will afford new players competitive NFL odds on all the Week 4 matches, while also giving you the ability to bet in ANY US State.

BetOnline – Generous welcome offer with up to $1000 in NFL free bets Everygame – Top Florida sports betting site with $500 welcome offer BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers MyBookie – Florida sportsbook with outstanding NFL betting odds BetUS – NFL betting specialists with their generous offer ($2500) Sportsbetting.ag – Leading free bets for new players with 2 x £500 sign-up offers JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors in Florida

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Florida (Or ANY US State)

Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Get your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL Week 4 Bets in Florida

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update For NFL Week 4 Games

Florida is still being debated by the state. However, there is a solution to this as you can still bet on NFL with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

With the Florida betting sites featured in this article, they are all are based offshore so the state rules don’t apply to them – meaning they will let you bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including Florida.

There are also some very generous free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – $8,750 in total if you join them all, which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season and the upcoming week 4 games.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will allow you to access some of the most competitive NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also far reaching, so when looking for your next football bet to back you will not be let down.

Add that to a quick, easy sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better service to US NFL betting fans.

NFL Gambling Options In Florida With Our Recommended Sports Betting Sites For Week 4

Many top NFL week 4 games to look forward to (full list below) – including the Miami Dolphins going up against Buffalo Bills in what could be the defining matchup of the upcoming gameweek.

Looking at the moneyline betting odds, it is interesting to note that Miami are handed the underdog price despite blowing away all three of their season openers, while the Bills have bounced back to great effect since their opening game defeat against New York.

With everything from traditional options such as picking the winner, right the way through to same game parlays, there are endless betting options for NFL Week 4

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Odds

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -145 | Miami Dolphins: +125

Buffalo Bills: -145 | Miami Dolphins: +125 Point Spread: Bills (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110

Bills (-2.5) -110 | Dolphins (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 53.5 –110 | Under 53.5 -110

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct

16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct

16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct

16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct

20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct

21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct

