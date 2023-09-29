NFL

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In California – CA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Cooper Kupp Rams pic 1 1
Cooper Kupp Rams pic 1 1

You can bet on NFL Week 4 in CALIFORNIA by signing up with the trusted CA sports betting sites featured on this page. These leading US sportsbooks also have loads of NFL free bets to redeem but, more importantly, will let their customers to bet in ANY US State – including California.

Best California Sports Betting Sites Listed

After searching the US sports betting sites, the SportsLens team have found the best 6 California offshore sportsbooks. This shortlist will allow new players competitive NFL betting odds on all the ‘week 4’ games, a simple joining process, the option to bet in ANY US State and also many football free bets.

  1. BetOnline – Top welcome offer with up to $1000 in NFL free bets
  2. Everygame – California sports betting site with $500 welcome offer
  3. BetNow – Big NFL market coverage and welcome offer to charge your new account
  4. Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  5. MyBookie – California sportsbook with outstanding NFL betting odds
  6. BetUS –  NFL betting with their generous offer ($2500)

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In California (Or ANY US State)

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Week 4 Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest California Sports Betting Update For NFL Week 4 Games

When betting on the NFL in California this is not an easy task.

As sports betting in California is still being debated by the state but you can still bet on NFL with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

These California betting sites are based offshore so the state rules don’t apply to them – meaning they will let you bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including CALIFORNIA.

If that’s not enough, there are also some very generous free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season and the upcoming week 4 games.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also excellent, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to a quick sign-up process with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL betting fans living in California.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites For Week 4

Many standout NFL week 4 matches to look forward to (full list below) – including the LA Rams vs Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. This will be the 47th time the sides have played and there is not a lot in the series with the Colts leading 23-21 (2 ties).

They last played in 2021, with the Rams coming out on top 27-24 in a tight game and LA have now won their last 3 matches vs the Colts.

  • Met: 46 times
  • Rams Wins: 21
  • Colts Wins: 23
  • Tied: 2
  • Last Played: Sept 19, 2021, Rams 27 @ Colts 24
  • Stat: The Rams have won their last three games against the Colts dating back to 2013

Moneyline Betting (Rams @ Colts)

Note: Odds are subject to change

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

  • 20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep
  • 13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct
  • 20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct
  • 21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

