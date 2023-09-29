Learn how to bet on NFL Week 4 in ARIZONA by creating accounts with the respected AZ sports betting sites listed below. These leading US sportsbooks also have many NFL free bets on offer but, more importantly, allow their customers to bet in ANY US State – including Arizona.



When betting on the NFL in the US this is not always an easy task, even though it’s fully legal to bet in Arizona.

As sports betting in some parts of the US is still being debated by the state but you can still bet on NFL with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

These Arizona betting sites are based offshore so the state rules don’t apply to them – meaning they will let you bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including ARIZONA.



There are also many free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season and the upcoming week 4 games.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also excellent, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to a quick sign-up process with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL betting fans living in Arizona.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites For Week 4

The current Super Bowl LVIII favorites – the 49ers – will face the Arizona Cardinals in their next match in week 4 this Sunday and the best US sports betting sites feel it should be an easy win for the San Francisco side.

This will be the 64th time they’ve played and it’s the 49ers that hold the series lead 34-29, while they also won their last head-to-head back in January.

In fact, the 49ers have won 5 of their last 8 vs the Cardinals and it would be a big shock if San Francisco are not winning again.

Played: 63 times

49ers Wins: 34 wins

Cardinals Wins: 29 wins

Tied: 0

Last Met: 8 Jan, 2023: Cardinals 13 @ 49ers 38

Key Stat: 49ers have won five of the last eight meetings between these teams

Moneyline Betting (49ers @ Cardinals)

Note: Odds are subject to change

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep

13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct

16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct

16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct

16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct

20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct

21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct

