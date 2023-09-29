NFL

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Arizona – AZ Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Learn how to bet on NFL Week 4 in ARIZONA by creating accounts with the respected AZ sports betting sites listed below. These leading US sportsbooks also have many NFL free bets on offer but, more importantly, allow their customers to bet in ANY US State – including Arizona.

Bet On NFL Week 4 In Arizona With Our Top Sports Betting Sites

Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites Listed

After hunting the leading US sports betting sites, the SportsLens team have come up with the best 6 Arizona offshore sportsbooks. These will allow new players the best NFL betting odds on all the ‘week 4’ games, an easy joining process, the option to bet in ANY US State and also many free bets football bets.

  1. BetOnline – Top welcome offer with up to $1000 in NFL free bets
  2. Everygame – Arizonia sports betting site with $500 welcome offer
  3. BetNow – Huge NFL market coverage and welcome offer to charge your new account
  4. Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  5. MyBookie – Arizona sportsbook with outstanding NFL betting odds
  6. BetUS –  NFL betting with their massive offer ($2500)

How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Arizona (Or ANY US State)

  1. Open a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Week 4 Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Arizona Sports Betting Update For NFL Week 4 Games

When betting on the NFL in the US this is not always an easy task, even though it’s fully legal to bet in Arizona.

As sports betting in some parts of the US is still being debated by the state but you can still bet on NFL with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

These Arizona betting sites are based offshore so the state rules don’t apply to them – meaning they will let you bet on the NFL in ANY US State – including ARIZONA.

There are also many free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season and the upcoming week 4 games.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

Their NFL market coverage is also excellent, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to a quick sign-up process with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL betting fans living in Arizona.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites For Week 4

The current Super Bowl LVIII favorites – the 49ers – will face the Arizona Cardinals in their next match in week 4 this Sunday and the best US sports betting sites feel it should be an easy win for the San Francisco side.

This will be the 64th time they’ve played and it’s the 49ers that hold the series lead 34-29, while they also won their last head-to-head back in January.

In fact, the 49ers have won 5 of their last 8 vs the Cardinals and it would be a big shock if San Francisco are not winning again.

  • Played: 63 times
  • 49ers Wins: 34 wins
  • Cardinals Wins: 29 wins
  • Tied: 0
  • Last Met: 8 Jan, 2023: Cardinals 13 @ 49ers 38
  • Key Stat: 49ers have won five of the last eight meetings between these teams

Moneyline Betting (49ers @ Cardinals)

Note: Odds are subject to change

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

  • 20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep
  • 13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct
  • 20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct
  • 21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct
Andy Newton

Arrow to top