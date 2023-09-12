Betting

How To Bet On NFL Week 2 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Sites

Joe Lyons
You can bet on NFL Week 2 by joining up with the top 5 USA sports betting sites featured below that will allow you to bet throughout the NFL campaign in ANY US State.

There is up to $8,750 on offer in free bets too if you join all our recommended NFL betting sites and with them being offshore sportsbooks, then it doesn’t matter if you live in a US state that is currently banned from betting.

Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 2

  1. BetOnline – A ‘Touchdown’ of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Leading NFL specialist with multi-deposit welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Wide NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – A punter’s dream of a sportsbook with outstanding NFL odds
  6. BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting with their generous offer and markets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get great free bets
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL Week 2 In ANY US State

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Week 2 Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Betting on the NFL in the USA can sometimes be a tricky business, as not all states are legalized yet.

So, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a big part if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams in Week 2.

However, the good news is we’ve hooked-up with the top 5 US sports betting sites which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like California or Texas – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the best NFL betting sites that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US betting sites below – $4,250, which you can then use during the new 2023 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with zero KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Last season it was the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes that lifted Super Bowl LVII and the best US NFL betting sites are taking no chances again – making the Chiefs their favorites to go all the way again.

Kansas saw off Philadelphia in a thrilling Super Bowl back in February and it’s also the Eagles the sportsbooks are making their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday Feb 11, 2024.

That win for the Chiefs was their third Super Bowl sucess in their history and their second in the last four seasons. If they can go all the way again, Kansas will become the first side to win ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

Next best in the Super Bowl 2023/24 betting market is the San Francisco 49ers, who last won the title in 1995, but are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies to their name.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl wins, remain the most successful sides in the competition.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +750
  • San Francisco 49ers +750
  • Buffalo Bills +950
  • Dallas Cowboys +1100
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1300
  • Detroit Lions +1600
  • Baltimore Ravens +1700
  • Miami Dolphins +1700

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
