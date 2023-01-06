How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

Just one week of the NFL regular season remains as we begin the build up to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be determined.

New York teams Buffalo Bills and New York Giants have already got their spots in the playoffs confirmed, whilst the New York Jets will miss out after a turbulent year with Zach Wilson struggling at quarterback.

The sporting world continues to pray for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football clash with AFC rivals Cincinnati Bengals, who is now awake and responding in hospital.

Buffalo take on the New England Patriots at home on Sunday, with the visitors needing a victory to secure a spot in the postseason after an up-and-down campaign under Bill Belichick, sitting at 8-8.

The Giants have already secured a fixed spot and are expected to rest their starters against the Philadelphia Eagles, who need a victory to seal the NFC’s top spot and earn a first-round bye.

New York has only recently regulated sports betting for a select number of operators, but there are still options for punters looking to bet on NFL week 18 through crypto sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

There are no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks when using crypto sportsbooks or any personal banking info needed, with completely anonymous cryptocurrency transactions.

Our primary recommendation is the LuckyBlock Sportsbook, which New York residents can sign up for using a VPN and then deposit with any of their eight available cryptocurrencies.

If cryptocurrency isn’t your thing, offshore sportsbooks are also available, with our main pick being BetOnline for those residing in New York.

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In New York

NFL week 18 kicks off on Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium and residents of New York looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including New York betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on NFL Week 18 in New York

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In NFL Week 18 Free Bets

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for New York bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Better yet, New York customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s final week of the regular season gets underway to determine playoff futures.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL week 18 in New York or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

New York Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Site: $750 In New York Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this monumental week for the NFL with multiple teams’ playoff hopes yet to be determined.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets

Bet on NFL Week 18 in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

New York Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Site – $1,000 New York Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Kansas and Las Vegas for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

New York Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in New York for NFL Week 18

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched in 2022, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for New York bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: New York residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Odds

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Odds

NFL Week 18 Prediction

The New England Patriots require a victory against the Bills to advance to the postseason, and there is good value in their spread set at +7 with everything on the line for Bill Belichick’s men.

The Miami Dolphins also need victory against the New York Jets, whilst also needing the Patriots to lose, to gain entry to the playoffs but will be without their two main quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Skylar Thompson or newly signed Mike Glennon are expected to start for the Dolphins.

The Giants have nothing to play for and can now turn their attention to the start of the playoffs next week, and the Philadelphia Eagles spread set at -14 who need a win presents good value ahead of Jalen Hurts’ anticipated return.