How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Nevada

Kyle Curran
8 min read
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
There’s just one week left of the NFL regular season as we begin to look ahead to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be confirmed. 

However, for Las Vegas Raiders fans in Nevada, Week 18 is pretty much irrelevant with the Raiders being eliminated from playoff contention following their 37-34 OT loss to the San Fransisco 49ers in Week 17.

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in their final game of the regular season. The Chiefs have already secured the AFC West Championship, but will need to win against the Raiders to guarantee their top seed ahead of the playoffs. If Kansas City do beat Las Vegas, and the Buffalo Bills lose against New England Patriots, then the Raiders would secure home field throughout the postseason.

 

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Nevada

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Week 18 in Nevada, which gets underway on Saturday as the Raiders host the KC Chiefs, and residents of Nevada wanting to bet on the game can do so courtesy a number of betting sites, including Nevada betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on NFL Week 18 In Nevada

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

NFL Week 18 Preview

NFL fans around the world were shocked by scenes witnessed on Monday night in Cincinnati as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a hit against the Bengals. Hamlin was given CPR on-field before being transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Monday Night Football battle, which was huge in the AFC playoff picture was suspended and will likely be played at a later date.

The AFC South title will go down to the final game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, where whichever team wins, will clinch the title.

Meanwhile the New England Patriots kept their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs with an important win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and are scheduled to travel to New York to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, needing a win to advance through to the postseason.

As for the Dolphins, they’d need a victory over the New York Jets, and for the Pats to lose to the Bills in Buffalo in order to secure the AFC wild card spot, however they’ll likely be without star QB Tua Tagovailoa who’s in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Is Betting Legal In Nevada? 

Sports betting has been legal in Nevada since time began, and after all the state is home to Las Vegas, the Gambling Capital of the World.

We have several offshore sites available to use online, offering odds on NFL Week 18 and anyone located in Nevada and over the age of 18, can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for betting on NFL Week 18 in Nevada are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the greatest odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 18

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

1. BETONLINE – CLAIM $1000 IN NFL WEEK 18 FREE BETS

betonline world series

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to get your hands on one of the best sports betting bonuses for Nevada bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Better yet, Nevada customers can expect to find a wide range of football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s regular season reaches its climax Saturday to determine playoff futures.

You can bet on lots of game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown or field goal, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of just $55
  • Bet On NFL week 18 in Nevada or ANY US State
  • Use Promo Code ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing to get your free bet
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
  • Nevada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BOVADA NFL WEEK 18 BETTING SITE: $750 IN NEVADA SPORTS BETTING FREE BETS

bovada landing page

Bovada are the next best Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this important week for the NFL with a fair few teams’ playoff futures yet to be confirmed.

You can bet on a wide range of different markets for the battle including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like a sack or turnover.

Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets
  • Bet on NFL Week 18 in Nevada or ANY US state
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Nevada Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

3. MYBOOKIE NFL WEEK 18 BETTING SITE – $1,000 NEVADA SPORTS BETTING FREE BETS

MyBookie Offer

MyBookie have an enticing 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet. It’s as simple as that.

You can bet on the margin of victory between the Chiefs and the Raiders for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in, with a potential upset on the cards.

The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Nevada Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
4. LUCKY BLOCK – CRYPTO SPORTSBOOK WITH A 15% CASHBACK OFFER IN NEVADA FOR NFL WEEK 18 

lucky block 1

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched this year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform, if cryptocurrency is what you’d prefer to wager with.

Even better news, they are home to an extensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and packed with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Nevada bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Lucky Block users can benefit from greater odds and quicker payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games.

NOTE: Nevada residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Odds Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Under 52.5 (-110) Over 52.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

NFL Week 18 Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams season is done, and they can’t get into the playoffs so therefore have mainly turned their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft coming up in April and we’re tipping the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks spread at -6.5 on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals star QB Kyler Murray recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL, so he’ll be out for a while with backup David Blough taking his place. The Cardinals are on a six game losing streak, with the 49ers spread at -14 holding strong value.

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely make a few changes ahead of the playoffs, so the Denver Broncos are -2 favorites on the day who have already been eliminated from postseason contention under Russell Wilson.

Take Seahawks -6.5, 49ers -14 and Broncos -2 @ +600 with BetOnline
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Arrow to top