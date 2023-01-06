How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Germany | Germany Sports Betting

The NFL regular season is drawing to a close and with Super Bowl LVII fast approaching, there are still plenty of teams yet to seal their playoff fate, with the Vince Lombardi trophy still anyones to play for.
For those NFL fans looking to wager on the final games before the playoff’s commence we have you covered, as we have compiled a guide on how to bet on all the football action coming up – wherever you are looking to bet from.
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Germany
Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Week 18 in Germany, which gets underway on Saturday as the Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs, and residents of Germany wanting to bet on the game can do so courtesy a number of betting sites, including betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.
NFL Week 18 Preview
The NFL community came together on Monday night to send their prayers to Damar Hamlin, after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed in the field after taking a big hit against the Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition following the scary events, after receiving on-field CPR.
The game between the Bengals and Bills was suspended on Monday Night, which is huge in the AFC playoff picture with the game being called off indefinitely with sides will now play a 16 game season.
The AFC South title is set to go down to the final game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, with whichever team coming out on top taking all the glory.
Meanwhile the New England Patriots managed to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs with a pivotal win over the Dolphins on Sunday, and are due to make the trip to New York to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, with a win enough to advance through to the postseason.
As for the Dolphins, they’d need a victory over the New York Jets, and for the Pats to lose to the Bills in Buffalo in order to secure the AFC wild card spot, however they’ll likely be without star QB Tua Tagovailoa who remains in concussion protocol for the second time this season.
Is Betting Legal In Germany?
Sports betting is legal in Germany, despite there being fixed limits on how much those in the country can wager per week, so it couldn’t be easier to bet on the NFL as the regular season draws to a close and the playoffs fast approach.
We have several offshore sites available to use online, offering odds on NFL Week 18 and anyone located in Germany and over the age of 18, can access.
Our recommended sportsbooks for betting on NFL Week 18 in Germany are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the greatest odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.
Best Germany Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 18
1. BETONLINE – CLAIM $1000 IN NFL WEEK 18 FREE BETS
Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to get your hands on one of the best sports betting bonuses for German bettors ahead of NFL week 18.
Better yet, German customers can expect to find a wide range of football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s regular season reaches its climax Saturday to determine playoff futures.
You can bet on lots of game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown or field goal, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.
BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
2. BOVADA NFL WEEK 18 BETTING SITE: $750 IN GERMANY SPORTS BETTING FREE BETS
Bovada are the next best Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this important week for the NFL with a fair few teams’ playoff futures yet to be confirmed.
You can bet on a wide range of different markets for the battle including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like a sack or turnover.
Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
3. MYBOOKIE NFL WEEK 18 BETTING SITE – $1,000 GERMANY SPORTS BETTING FREE BETS
MyBookie have an enticing 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet. It’s as simple as that.
You can bet on the margin of victory between the Chiefs and the Raiders for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in, with a potential upset on the cards.
The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.
MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
4. LUCKY BLOCK – CRYPTO SPORTSBOOK WITH A 15% CASHBACK OFFER IN GERMANY FOR NFL WEEK 18
Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched late last year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform, if cryptocurrency is what you’d prefer to wager with.
Even better news, they are home to an extensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and packed with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for German bettors ahead of NFL week 18.
Lucky Block users can benefit from greater odds and quicker payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games.
NOTE: Germany residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.
Lucky Block Key Terms
Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds
|Bet
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kansas City Chiefs Odds
|Play
|Moneyline
|+360
|-450
|Point Spread
|+9.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Under 52.5 (-110)
|Over 52.5 (-110)
NFL Week 18 Prediction
The Los Angeles Rams season is done, and they can’t get into the playoffs so therefore have mainly turned their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft coming up in April and we’re tipping the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks spread at -6.5 on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals star QB Kyler Murray recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL, so he’ll be out for a while with backup David Blough taking his place. The Cardinals are on a six game losing streak, with the 49ers spread at -14 holding strong value.
The Los Angeles Chargers will likely make a few changes ahead of the playoffs, so the Denver Broncos are -2 favorites on the day who have already been eliminated from postseason contention under Russell Wilson.