How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Germany | Germany Sports Betting

The NFL regular season is drawing to a close and with Super Bowl LVII fast approaching, there are still plenty of teams yet to seal their playoff fate, with the Vince Lombardi trophy still anyones to play for.

For those NFL fans looking to wager on the final games before the playoff’s commence we have you covered, as we have compiled a guide on how to bet on all the football action coming up – wherever you are looking to bet from.

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Germany

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to bet on the NFL Week 18 in Germany, which gets underway on Saturday as the Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Complete the sign-up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on NFL Week 18 In Germany

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

NFL Week 18 Preview

The NFL community came together on Monday night to send their prayers to Damar Hamlin, after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed in the field after taking a big hit against the Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition following the scary events, after receiving on-field CPR.

The game between the Bengals and Bills was suspended on Monday Night, which is huge in the AFC playoff picture with the game being called off indefinitely with sides will now play a 16 game season.

The AFC South title is set to go down to the final game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, with whichever team coming out on top taking all the glory.

Meanwhile the New England Patriots managed to keep their hopes alive of reaching the playoffs with a pivotal win over the Dolphins on Sunday, and are due to make the trip to New York to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, with a win enough to advance through to the postseason.

As for the Dolphins, they’d need a victory over the New York Jets, and for the Pats to lose to the Bills in Buffalo in order to secure the AFC wild card spot, however they’ll likely be without star QB Tua Tagovailoa who remains in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Is Betting Legal In Germany?

Sports betting is legal in Germany, despite there being fixed limits on how much those in the country can wager per week, so it couldn’t be easier to bet on the NFL as the regular season draws to a close and the playoffs fast approach.

We have several offshore sites available to use online, offering odds on NFL Week 18 and anyone located in Germany and over the age of 18, can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for betting on NFL Week 18 in Germany are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the greatest odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.

