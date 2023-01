How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Just one week of the NFL regular season remains as we begin the build up to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be determined.

Florida teams Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins are all in action on Sunday for week 18 of the NFL’s regular season.

Both the Jaguars and Dolphins are at home against the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets respectively, whilst the Bucs are on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jacksonville are aiming to enter the postseason for the first time since the 2017 season and can clinch the AFC South title with victory against Tennessee who haven’t won a game since mid-November.

Tampa Bay have already sealed the NFC South title whilst the Dolphins need to beat the Jets and require the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to advance to the playoffs.

Although Florida has not regulated sports betting, there are still options for punters looking to bet on NFL week 18 through crypto sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

There are no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks when using crypto sportsbooks or any personal banking info needed, with completely anonymous cryptocurrency transactions.

Our primary recommendation is the LuckyBlock Sportsbook, which Florida residents can sign up for using a VPN and then deposit with any of their eight available cryptocurrencies.

If cryptocurrency isn’t your thing, offshore sportsbooks are also available, with our main pick being BetOnline for those residing in Florida.

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Florida

NFL week 18 kicks off on Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium and residents of Florida looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Florida betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on NFL Week 18 in Florida

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

NFL Week 18 Preview

The NFL world has been put on hold following Monday’s terrifying scenes in Cincinnati as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Monday Night Football clash, which would have had significant implications for the AFC playoff picture, was abandoned and will presumedly be replayed at a later date.

18 weeks ago, the 2022 NFL regular season was just getting underway and we are now less than two weeks away from the beginning of the playoffs with Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday, February 12.

Teams who already have their playoff scenarios confirmed, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and LA Chargers are all expected to rest their starters ahead of the postseason start on the 14th.

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In NFL Week 18 Free Bets

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for Florida bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Better yet, Florida customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s final week of the regular season gets underway to determine playoff futures.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL week 18 in Florida or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Florida Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Site: $750 In Florida Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this monumental week for the NFL with multiple teams’ playoff hopes yet to be determined.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets

Bet on NFL Week 18 in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Florida Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Site – $1,000 Florida Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Kansas and Las Vegas for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Florida Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Florida for NFL Week 18

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched in 2022, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Florida bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Florida residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans Odds

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Odds

NFL Week 18 Prediction

The Jaguars are -6.5 favourites against the Titans and Trevor Lawrence is poised to get Jacksonville over the hump and enter the playoffs for the first time in five years.

With Tampa Bay’s future already decided, the team’s main starters will likely be rested against the Falcons who have opened the market as -4 favourites.

The sportsbooks are anticipating a close encounter between the Dolphins and Jets, with Miami -2 favourites at home in a must-win game for Mike McDaniel’s side.