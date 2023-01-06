How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In China | China Sports Betting

The NFL regular season draws to a close this weekend with many playoff scenarios still to be decided for the teams across the leagues.

Despite winning the Super Bowl last season, the Los Angeles Rams are out of playoff contention with 11 losses this season and are now officially the worst defending Super Bowl champions of all-time.

However, the LA Chargers have already secured their playoff place – the first time since 2018 – after a 10-6 record, while the San Francisco 49ers are in place to bag the #1 seed in the AFC division, as long as they see off the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Away from the Rams, the NFL teams from California are in good shape for the playoffs and we can expect the 49ers to make a deep run with rookie QB Brock Purdy and Comeback Player of the Year contender Christian McCaffrey leading their charge. Most of the leading sportsbooks have the 49ers as third favorites to win Super Bowl LVII @ 6.65 with Lucky Block, behind the Buffalo Bills @ 4.90 with Lucky Block, who are still to NFL’s top prize, and two-time winners the Kansas City Chiefs @ 4.65 with Lucky Block.

The great news for residents of China is there are many options for punters looking to bet on NFL week 18 through crypto sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

Our number one choice to bet on NFL week 18 is the Lucky Block Sportsbook, which China residents can sign-up with using a VPN and then deposit with any of their eight available cryptocurrencies. Creating an account also takes less than a minute and they will also return 15% of any losses over the first seven days of trading.

There are no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks to do, which means no personal details will have to be fired across the internet, when using crypto sportsbooks with completely anonymous cryptocurrency transactions.

Plus, if cryptocurrency doesn’t float your boat, offshore sportsbooks are also available, with our main pick being BetOnline for those residing in China.

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In China



NFL week 18 starts on Saturday (7th Jan 2023) with the Las Vegas Raiders entertaining the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium and residents of China looking to bet on the NFL match can do so via a number of betting sites, including China betting site Lucky Block who don’t need any personal detail checks and sign-up takes under a minute.

Create a new account with Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit with preferred payment method in the Sportsbook (crypto supported) Go to ‘sports’ section (left nav) and find NFL (American Football) area Start betting on NFL week 18 in China

NFL Week 18 Preview

This world of NFL this week had a reality-check after the terrible scenes in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to have CPR administered and then moved to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

After the horrific incident, that Monday Night Football NFL game, which would have had a huge bearing on the AFC playoff picture, was postponed, but and is meant to be rescheduled for a future date.

The Jacksonville Jaguars can land the AFC South title with a win over the Tennessee Titans, but the latter can also win with a success in Florida.

The New England Patriots are still in the playoff hunt after a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday and are set up to take on the Buffalo Bills in New York on NFL week 18 this Sunday – the Bills need a win to make it through to the postseason.

In contrast, the Miami Dolphins will have to beat the New York Jets on Sunday and the Patriots to lose to the Bills if they want to take the AFC wild card slot – however, their star QB Tua Tagovailoa is a major doubt as he remains in concussion protocol.



Best China Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 18

1. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in China for NFL Week 18

Lucky Block are one of the newer sportsbooks in the online betting sector having only launched in 2022, but their focus on providing customers with a top selection of payment options makes this them a unique platform to join if betting in China.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and bursting with competitive odds, making them an ideal pick for China bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Lucky Block users can also benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

No Personal Details Needed When Joining Lucky Block



While the added plus with Lucky Block is they don’t require any KYC checks or personal details to be sent across the web during sign-up. This means another added level of security with new customers safe in the knowledge that info like driving licences and passports won’t have to be pictured, printed or set over the internet.

NOTE: China residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is deemed ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback If you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

2. BetOnline – Get $1000 In NFL Free Bets for Week 18 in China



Join one of the best offshore sportsbooks BetOnline and you can get involved with one of the best sports betting bonuses for China bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Once joined, China customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s final week of the regular season gets underway to determine playoff futures.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL week 18 in China

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

China Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Bovada NFL Betting Site: $750 In China Sports Betting Free Bets for NFL Week 18 in China



Bovada are the next Sportsbook recommended get an account with as you can redeem up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge week for the NFL with multiple teams’ playoff hopes yet to be determined.

If living in China you can bet on a range of different NFL markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets

Bet on NFL Week 18

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

China Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

4. MyBookie NFL Week Betting Site – $1,000 China Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a tasty 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Kansas and Las Vegas for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

China Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Selected NFL Week 18 Match Betting With Lucky Block

Three NFL week 18 matches hand-picked with the latest betting odds from Lucky Block

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Odds

Dolphins vs Jets Odds Bookmaker Miami Dolphins

1.75 New York Jets

2.13 Note: Odds are subject to change

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Odds

Colts vs Texans Odds Bookmaker Indianapolis Colts 1.66 Houston Texans 2.24 Note: Odds are subject to change

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Falcons vs Buccaneers Odds Bookmaker Atlanta Falcons 1.46 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.75 Note: Odds are subject to change

