How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In California | California Sports Betting Sites

The NFL regular season comes to a close this weekend with many playoff scenarios still yet to be determined for teams across the league.

The Los Angeles Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention after winning the Super Bowl last year and are officially the worst defending champions of all-time with 11 losses this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers have already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 with a 10-6 record as star quarterback Justin Herbert looks to provide a winning spark in the postseason.

The San Francisco 49ers are in line to land the #1 seed in the AFC, but will need to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and the New York Giants to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aside from the Rams, California’s NFL teams are in good shape for the playoffs and we can expect the 49ers to make a deep run led by rookie QB Brock Purdy and leading Comeback Player of the Year candidate Christian McCaffrey.

NFL Week 18 Preview

The NFL world has been put on hold following Monday’s terrifying scenes in Cincinnati as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Monday Night Football clash, which would have had significant implications for the AFC playoff picture, was abandoned and will presumedly be replayed at a later date.

Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars can clinch the AFC South title with a win against the Tennessee Titans, which the latter can also win with a victory in Florida.

The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills in New York on week 18, needing a victory to advance to the postseason.

The Dolphins would need to beat the New York Jets and the Patriots to lose to the Bills in order to secure the AFC wild card spot, but star QB Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to play as he remains in concussion protocol.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Odds

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Odds

NFL Week 18 Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams season is over and therefore have mainly turned their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft in April and we’re tipping the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks spread at -6.5 on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals star QB Kyler Murray recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL with backup David Blough taking his place. The Cardinals have lost six in a row, with the 49ers spread at -14 holding decent value.

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely rest their main men ahead of the playoffs, so the Denver Broncos are -2 favorites on the day who have already been eliminated from postseason contention under Russell Wilson.