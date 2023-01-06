How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Brazil | Brazil Sports Betting

The NFL regular season curtain comes down this weekend with a lot of playoff scenarios on the table for the teams across the leagues.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Los Angeles Rams have been knocked out from playoff contention and are now officially the worst defending Super Bowl champions of all-time with eleven defeats this term.

The LA Chargers have already booked their playoff slot – the first time since 2018 – after a 10-6 record, while the San Francisco 49ers are on track to secure the #1 seed in the AFC division, as long as they beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and the New York Giants to get the better of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aside from the Rams, the NFL sides from California are in looking good for the playoffs and we can expect the 49ers to make a deep run led by rookie QB Brock Purdy and Comeback Player of the Year contender Christian McCaffrey – most sportsbooks have the 49ers as third favorites to win Super Bowl LVII @ 6.65 with Lucky Block, behind the Buffalo Bills @ 4.90 with Lucky Block, who are still to win a Super Bowl, and two-time winners the Kansas City Chiefs @ 4.65 with Lucky Block.

The good news is that for residents of Brazil there are many options for punters looking to bet on NFL week 18 through crypto sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

Our number one pick is the Lucky Block Sportsbook, which Brazil residents can join up with using a VPN and then deposit with any of their eight available cryptocurrencies. Sign-up also takes less than a minute and they will also return 15% of any losses over the first seven days of betting.

There are no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks to do, which means no personal details will have to be sent across the web, when using crypto sportsbooks with completely anonymous cryptocurrency transactions.

Plus, if cryptocurrency isn’t your thing, offshore sportsbooks are also available, with our main pick being BetOnline for those residing in Brazil.

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Brazil



NFL week 18 gets going on Saturday (7th Jan 2023) with the Las Vegas Raiders welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium and residents of Brazil looking to bet on the big NFL match can do so via a number of betting sites, including Brazil betting site Lucky Block who don’t require any personal detail checks and sign-up takes less than a minute.

Create a new account with Lucky Block Sportsbook Deposit with preferred payment method in the Sportsbook (crypto supported) Head to ‘sports’ section (left nav) and find NFL (American Football) area Begin betting on NFL week 18 in Brazil

NFL Week 18 Preview

This week NFL world has been paused after the horrible scenes in Cincinnati when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to have CPR to be revived and then transferred to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

After the incident, that Monday Night Football NFL clash, which would have had a big impact on the AFC playoff picture, was called off, but and is meant to be rescheduled for a later date.

The Jacksonville Jaguars can take the AFC South title with a victory over the Tennessee Titans, but the latter can also win with a victory in Florida.

The New England Patriots saw their playoff hopes live on after a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday and are set up to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on NFL week 18 this Sunday – the Bills need a win to progress to the postseason.

In contrast, the Dolphins will need to beat the New York Jets on Sunday and the Patriots to lose to the Bills if they want to land the AFC wild card spot – however, their star QB Tua Tagovailoa is a doubt as he remains in concussion protocol.



Best Brazil Sports Betting Sites For NFL Week 18

1. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Brazil for NFL Week 18

Lucky Block are one of the newer sportsbooks in the online betting sector having only launched in 2022, but their focus on providing customers with a top selection of payment options makes this them a unique platform to join if betting in Brazil.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and bursting with competitive odds, making them an ideal pick for Brazil bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Lucky Block users can also benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

No Personal Details To Be Sent When Joining Lucky Block



While the icing on the cake with Lucky Block is they don’t require any KYC checks or personal details to be sent across the web during sign-up. This means another added level of serurity with new customers safe in the knowledge that info like driving licences and passports won’t get into the wrong hands.

NOTE: Brazil residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

2. BetOnline – Get $1000 In NFL Free Bets for Week 18



Sign-up with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to get involved with one of the best sports betting bonuses for Brazil bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Once joined Brazil customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s final week of the regular season gets underway to determine playoff futures.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL week 18 in Brazil

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Brazil Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Bovada NFL Betting Site: $750 In Brazil Sports Betting Free Bets for NFL Week 18



Bovada are the next Sportsbook recommended to join as you can claim up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. The guys at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge week for the NFL with multiple teams’ playoff hopes yet to be determined.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets

Bet on NFL Week 18

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Brazil Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

4. MyBookie NFL Week Betting Site – $1,000 Brazil Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have a tasty 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Kansas and Las Vegas for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Brazil Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Selected NFL Week 18 Match Betting With Lucky Block

Three NFL week 18 matches hand-picked with the latest betting odds from Lucky Block

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Odds

Dolphins vs Jets Odds Bookmaker Miami Dolphins

1.75 New York Jets

2.13 Note: Odds are subject to change

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Odds

Colts vs Texans Odds Bookmaker Indianapolis Colts 1.66 Houston Texans 2.24 Note: Odds are subject to change

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Falcons vs Buccaneers Odds Bookmaker Atlanta Falcons 1.46 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2.75 Note: Odds are subject to change

