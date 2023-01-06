How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting

The NFL’s regular season reaches its climax this weekend as we begin the build up to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be confirmed.

Arizona’s only team in the NFL the Arizona Cardinals unfortunately are out of the playoff race already, and will likely finish bottom of AFC West, as they take on the San Fransisco 49ers in their final game who sit first in the table.

The sporting world continues to keep Bills safety Damar Hamlin in their prayers who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football clash with AFC rivals Cincinnati Bengals, who is now awake and responding in hospital.

Buffalo take on the New England Patriots at home on Sunday, with the visitors needing a victory to secure a spot in the postseason after a topsy-turvy campaign under Bill Belichick, sitting at 8-8.

Arizona has only recently in 2021 allowed sports betting for a select number of operators, but there are still options for punters looking to bet on NFL week 18 through crypto sportsbooks and offshore sportsbooks.

There are no KYC (Know Your Customer) checks when using crypto sportsbooks or any personal banking info needed, with completely anonymous cryptocurrency transactions, allowing full anonymity whilst using this method.

Our primary recommendation is the LuckyBlock Sportsbook, which Arizona residents can sign up for using a VPN and then deposit with any of their eight available cryptocurrencies.

If cryptocurrency isn’t your thing, offshore sportsbooks are also available, with our main pick being BetOnline for those residing in Arizona.

How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Arizona

NFL week 18 kicks off on Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium on home turf and residents of Arizona looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Arizona betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on NFL Week 18 in Arizona

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In NFL Week 18 Free Bets

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to get your hands on one of the best sports betting bonuses for Arizona bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Better yet, Arizona customers can expect to find broad football markets with which to bet on as the NFL’s final week of the regular season gets underway to determine playoff futures.

You can bet on numerous game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played and much more!

BetOnline NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL week 18 in Arizona or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

ArizonaSports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Site: $750 In ArizonaSports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in NFL week 18 free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this monumental week for the NFL with many teams’ playoff fate yet to be determined.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or sack.

Bovada NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets

Bet on NFL Week 18 in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Arizona Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Site – $1,000 Arizona Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie have an enticing 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL week 18 free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Kansas and Las Vegas for example at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -9.5 in favour of Kansas, with Vegas +9.5 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 53 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie NFL Week 18 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Arizona Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Arizona for NFL Week 18

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks on the online wagering block having only launched in 2022, but their focus on providing customers with a wide range of payment options makes this them a distinct platform.

Better yet, they are home to a complete, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Arizona bettors ahead of NFL week 18.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and rapid payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for NFL week 18 games, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on two or more consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Arizona residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, no hassle and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Odds

San Fransisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals Odds

NFL Week 18 Prediction

The New England Patriots require a victory against the Bills to advance to the postseason, and there is good value in their spread set at +7 with everything on the line for Bill Belichick’s men.

We see nothing more than a San Fransisco 49ers win over the Arizona Carinals win with lots still at stake for the former. The 49ers can clinch the NFC’s top seed, home field and a first round bye with a win here. There’s nothing for the Cardinals to play for now so the team will have their eyes set on the NFL Draft in late April.

Also See