How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In USA – Chiefs vs Broncos

Andy Newton
Thursday Night Football sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos and you can bet on the game in the USA with our recommended sports betting site.

The defending Super Bowl champions have won four consecutive games since losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions, while the Broncos have one win this season.

Even if betting has not been legalized in your state just yet, you can still bet on Chiefs vs Broncos with our trusted offshore sportsbook below.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

Bovada is our recommended sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. Click below to sign up and claim your $750 in free bets which can be used on the Chiefs vs Broncos betting.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Betting on NFL TNF in ANY US state is a simple process which is explained in three simple steps below.

1. Sign Up To Bovada

Click the link above and you will be taken to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out your information such as name, date of birth and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your account and you can click the deposit button. Select a deposit option and make your deposit. Remember, to get the full $750 in free bets you will need to deposit $1000.

Bovada take payment from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Chiefs vs Broncos Bets For NFL TNF

Go to the Bovada sportsbook and click on their ‘NFL’ tab which will take you to a page with all upcoming games listed.

Click on ‘Chiefs vs Broncos’ and select your bet from the hundreds of markets available, including the spread, over/under, moneyline, player props and same game parlays.

The bet will be added to your betslip where you can add your risk which will then tell you your returns if your bet wins. If you’re happy with your selection, click ‘place bet’ and you’re all set.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds

See below some of the ways to bet on the NFL TNF between the Chiefs and Broncos.

Moneyline Betting

The Chiefs are the big favorites to win the game at -625, with a $100 bet on them returning a $16 profit, or if you fancy the upset a $100 win on the Broncos will profit $430.

  • Denver Broncos +430
  • Kansas City Chiefs -625

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many total points will be scored in tonight’s TNF. You can bet on Over 47 total points in the game at -110, which would return a $90.91 profit. Or if you think there will be under 47 points, the odds and return are the same -110.

  • Over 47 -110
  • Under 47 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Chiefs fancied to win, you could opt to bet in the handicap market – which would give Denver a 10 1/2 points start. A $100 bet here on the Broncos would profit $95.24.

  • Denver (+ 10 1/2) – 105
  • Kansas City Chiefs (- 10 1/2) -105

