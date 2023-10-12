Thursday Night Football this week sees the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos tonight and you can bet on the game in Florida with our recommended sports betting site.

The Detroit Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs on their season opener, but since then the Super Bowl champions have won their last four matches, while they will face a Denver Broncos side with just one win so far this campaign.

If betting is yet to be legalized in your state, you can still bet on Chiefs vs Broncos with our recommended offshore sportsbook listed below.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

Bovada is our recommended sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. Click below create and account with them and this will also release their $750 betting offer which can be used for Chiefs vs Broncos betting.

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Betting on NFL TNF in Flordia is very simple, which is shown in three sections below.

Click above and then click on the ‘Join Now’ button within the Bovada sportsbook. Then add in some personal information that includes date of birth, name and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Once logged on, head to the deposit button. Select a deposit option and then decide on how much to deposit. Don’t forget, to get the maximum $750 in free bets, you will need to deposit $1000 (75%), but a smaller first outlay will also release this welcome bonus.

Bovada will accept payment options too from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Chiefs vs Broncos Bets For NFL TNF

Within the Bovada betting site, click on their ‘NFL’ section and you will there find all the upcoming matches.

Look for the ‘Chiefs vs Broncos’ game and click on that.

Then just select a bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the spread, moneyline, player props, over/under and same game parlays – we’ve listed some examples below too.

Your bet will be added to a betslip where you can put in your stake (or risk), where the profit and winnings will then be worked out. Once you are happy just click ‘Place bet’.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds

There are lots of Chiefs vs Broncos betting options for the NFL TNF tonight – find a selection below.

Moneyline Betting

Last season’s Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, are the big fancies to win the game at -625, with a $100 bet on backing them seeing a $16 profit. Or, if you feel there’s an upset going to happen, a $100 win on the Broncos will profit $430.

Denver Broncos +430

Kansas City Chiefs -625

Over/Under

The over/under market is focused around the total points scored by both teams. You can bet on Over 47 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 47 points (or less than), where the return and odds are the same -110.

So, you just need to decide if there will be more or less than 47 points scored in total in the Chiefs vs Broncos TNF game tonight.

Over 47 -110

Under 47 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Chiefs the big favorites in the game, another betting option is in the handicap market – which would give Denver a 10 1/2 points start before a ball has been kicked or thrown. A $100 bet on the Broncos with a 10 1/2pt start would profit $95.24.

Denver (+ 10 1/2) – 105

Kansas City Chiefs (- 10 1/2) -105

