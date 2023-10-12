American Football

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In Colorado – Chiefs vs Broncos

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
The Thursday Night Football on NFL week 6 is between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos tonight and you can bet on the game in Colorado with our recommended sports betting site.

After losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs have won their last four matches as they continue their Super Bowl defense, while the Denver Broncos have just one win so far this season.

If betting has not yet been allowed in your state, you can still bet on Chiefs vs Broncos with our recommended offshore sportsbook below.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

Bovada is our approved sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. Click below to open an account and then you can also claim $750 in free bets which can be placed on the Chiefs vs Broncos betting this evening.

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Betting on NFL TNF in Colorado is a simple procedure which is shown in three simple pointers here.

1. Sign Up To Bovada

Click the Bovada link above, which will take you to their joining page. Click ‘Join Now’ and populate some basic personal details that includes date of birth, name and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your account with your new Bovada account details and click the deposit button. Choose a deposit option and continue with your desired deposit. To get the maximum $750 in free bets, just deposit $1000, but a smaller initial outlay will also qualify you for the 75% Bovada deposit bonus.

Bovada accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Chiefs vs Broncos Bets For NFL TNF

Go to the Bovada sportsbook and click on their ‘NFL’ section which then take you to a list of NFL matches that are due to be played.

Find and then click on ‘Chiefs vs Broncos’ match. Then select your bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the spread, over/under, moneyline, player props and same game parlays.

Your bet will be populated on a betslip where you can then add your stake (or risk) which will then work out the returns if your bet wins. Just click ‘place bet’ once you are happy.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds

Listed below are just some of the many Chiefs vs Broncos betting options for the NFL TNF today.

Moneyline Betting

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win today’s game at -625, with a $100 bet on them showing a $16 profit, or if you believe Denver record an upset – a $100 win on the Broncos will profit $430.

  • Denver Broncos +430
  • Kansas City Chiefs -625

Over/Under

The over/under market is based around the total points scored in any NFL game. You can bet on Over 47 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 47 points (or less than), where the odds and return are the same -110.

In short, you have to decide here if you think there will be more or less than 47 points scored in the Chiefs vs Broncos game today.

  • Over 47 -110
  • Under 47 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Chiefs fully expected to win, another way to bet on the match is in the handicap market – which would give Denver a 10 1/2 points start. A $100 bet on the Broncos with a 10 1/2pt head start would profit $95.24.

  • Denver (+ 10 1/2) – 105
  • Kansas City Chiefs (- 10 1/2) -105

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Author Image

Andy Newton

Arrow to top