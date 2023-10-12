American Football

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football In California – Chiefs vs Broncos

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023

The Thursday Night Football tonight has the Kansas City Chiefs welcoming the Denver Broncos to the Arrowhead Stadium and you can bet on the match in California with our recommended sports betting site.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shock opening season loss to the Lions, but have since bounced back to win their next four, while their opponents this evening, the Denver Broncos will come into the game with just one win this season.

If betting hasn’t yet been approved in your state, you can still bet on Chiefs vs Broncos with our recommended offshore sportsbook listed on this page.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

Bovada is the recommended sportsbook for NFL Thursday Night Football betting. Just click below to join and also claim their $750 betting offer which can then be used for Chiefs vs Broncos betting.

$750 in Free Bets for Sports Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

Betting on NFL TNF in California is an easy process which is shown in three simple pointers below.

1. Sign Up To Bovada

Click on the link above and then click on the ‘Join Now’ button. Enter some personal information that includes date of birth, name and email address.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your Bovada account and find the deposit button. Choose a deposit option and continue with your preferred deposit. To get the full $750 in free bets, just deposit $1000 (75%), but a smaller first outlay will also unlock this welcome bonus.

Bovada also accepts payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Chiefs vs Broncos Bets For NFL TNF

Once at the Bovada sportsbook, click on their ‘NFL’ section which then take you to the upcoming NFL matches.

Find the ‘Chiefs vs Broncos’ match and click on this. Then select your bet from the hundreds of markets on offer, including the spread, moneyline, player props, over/under and same game parlays.

Your bet will then be populated on a betslip where you can add your stake (or risk) with the profit and winnings also worked out. Once happy just click ‘Place bet’.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Odds

There are many Chiefs vs Broncos betting options for the NFL TNF today – you can see a selection below.

Moneyline Betting

The Super Bowl holders, the Kansas City Chiefs, are the huge favorites to win tonight’s match at -625, with a $100 bet on backing them returning a $16 profit. Or, if you think there’s an upset on the cards, a $100 win on the Broncos will profit $430.

  • Denver Broncos +430
  • Kansas City Chiefs -625

Over/Under

The over/under market revolves around the total points scored in the match. You can bet on Over 47 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 47 points (or less than), where the return and odds are the same -110.

You basically have to decide if there will be more or less than 47 points scored in the Chiefs vs Broncos match tonight.

  • Over 47 -110
  • Under 47 -110

Handicap Betting

With the Chiefs the big favorites in the game, another betting option is in the handicap market – which would give Denver a 10 1/2 points start before a ball has been kicked or thrown. A $100 bet on the Broncos with a 10 1/2pt start would profit $95.24.

  • Denver (+ 10 1/2) – 105
  • Kansas City Chiefs (- 10 1/2) -105

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
rsz houston texans v green bay packers
American Football

LATEST Best NFL Offshore Sportsbooks For Packers vs Raiders Betting | $2,000 NFL Monday Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 9 2023
best New York sportsbooks Giants vs Vikings
American Football
Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 2 2023

Claim the Bovada NFL free bet of up to $750 that you could then use on the Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football offering this evening. Bovada NFL Free Bet:…

J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 29 2023

Discover how to bet on NFL Week 4 in TEXAS by joining the trusted TX sports betting sites listed below. These top US sportsbooks not only have many NFL betting…

Aaron Rodgers
American Football
NFL Betting Offers For Thursday Night Football: Claim Up To $8,750 In Bonuses
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 28 2023
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
American Football
How To Bet On NFL Week 3 In ANY US State – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
Jared Goff
American Football
Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
ncaa football
American Football
How To Watch Notre Dame vs Ohio State Live Stream: Watch College Football For FREE
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 22 2023
Arrow to top