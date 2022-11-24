How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In California | California Sports Betting Sites For NFL

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Want to know how to bet on NFL Thanksgiving football in California? Well, you can via this page with our sports betting sites for NFL, that will also give you up to $6000 in free bets. Find out more below.



How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In California With Sports Betting Sites For NFL



BetOnline can be used to place NFL Thanksgiving football bets in California, they offer a 50% deposit bonus for a maximum $1,000 in free bets, just follow the steps below to sign-up now.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit at minimum $55

Receive your 50% deposit bonus, maximum $1,000

On their site – Click on their NFL section



Select your match, then the team you want to bet on



Select Place Bet and you’re NFL Thanksgiving football bet has been placed

T&C: You can deposit a minimum $55, which with the BetOnline 50% deposit bonus would get you $27.50 in bonuses. If you deposit $2,000, you get the max $1,000 NFL free bet. You may only use this promo once on your FIRST deposit.

Best NFL Thanksgiving Betting Sites In California



Our California sports betting sites for NFL give the green light for players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on all the action this Thanksgiving weekend, with 16 matches to enjoy (see the full fixtures and money line betting below)

And, if you like betting on the move, you can check out the best NFL betting apps to use in the USA to wager on the NFL and watch the action when out and about.

Best NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Sites In California



BetOnline – Generous NFL odds

Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams

Bovada – Best for NFL markets

MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer

BetUS – Best NFL free bet offer

California Sports Betting Sites For 2022 Reviewed

See our reviews of each of the California sports betting sites for NFL Thanksgiving Football markets. Go through their ‘easy-to-understand’ welcome offers and see what you can get in terms of NFL Thanksgiving Football free bets, and just how to claim these NFL sports bonuses.

You can bet on the Thanksgiving football in ANY US state, including Texas, Florida and also in Canada with our NFL sports betting sites on this page.

There’s $6000 in free bets on offer!

BetOnline NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Site – $1,000 California Sports Betting Bonus

Sign-up with BetOnline and you’ll then be able to place bets on the NFL Thanksgiving Football in California, plus if you also enter our unique bonus code INSIDERS when you make your opening deposit, the guys at BetOnline will ‘pat you on the back’ by matching whatever you outlay to 50%.

To keep it simple, if you deposited $100, you will receive a $50 bonus, while the minimum to unlock the offer is just $55 – meaning you’ll get a $27.50 NFL free bet.

But, please note that this offer is only available on your FIRST DEPOSIT – so, if you can, the advice is to try and go as close to the maximum $2,000 as you can!

Reardless, the BetOnline NFL Thanksgiving Football bonus offer still means you’ll ‘hitting the back of the net’ with up to $1,000 a NFL free bet.

BetOnline NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On NFL in ANY US State

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Site- Grab Your $750 California Sports Betting Bonus

Everygame have a decent selection of markets that you can bet on the NFL Thanksgiving Football with and they also allow you to place bets if you live in California, or ANY other US state.

Just like the other top NFL Sportsbooks on this site, Everygame will also give new customers the option to claim football free bets to use at the up-coming tournament.

They’ve got a maximum of $750 on offer.

Yes, you can score from ‘outside the box’ with Everygame by just making a deposit of up to $250 and then Everygame will match that 100% – meaning a cool $250 extra in your new account.

The good times continue with Everygame too, as they will allow you to repeat this 100% matched deposit bonus up to £250 another two times!

Therefore, overall you can hit a ‘HAT-TRICK’ of NFL free bets of $250 each, which gives you a total of $750 to fire at the NFL Thanksgiving Football this weekend.

Just remember to use our special NFL PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when you sign-up and deposit so you don’t miss out on this extra free cash.

Everygame NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Place bets on the NFL in ANY US State

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Site – $750 In California Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook to join the party as you can hit them with up to $750 in NFL free bets and, again, they will allow you to bet on the NFL Thanksgiving Football in California.

To keep things simple, it’s the same PROMO CODE INSIDERS with all our betting partners on this page – just enter this when making your opening deposit.

Want To Know More? All you need to know really is that Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%.

Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will get a free bet worth $750 and a nice betting bank to go to war with ahead of the NFL Thanksgiving Football.

Plus, don’t worry if you can’t outlay the full $1,000 – even a $250 deposit gets you a $187.50 NFL free bet.

Bovada NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets

Bet On The NFL in ANY US State

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

California Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Site – $1,000 California Sports Betting Football Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your NFL Thanksgiving Football free bet.

You can ‘max-out’ with a $2,000 deposit if you can, which will get you a $1,000 NFL free bet, or don’t worry if you have to go smaller as the minimum is only $50 – so a $25 NFL bonus.

It’s PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are another California football NFL Thanksgiving betting site that will give you the green light to wager bets if you live in California.

MyBookie NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

California Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Site – Up To £2,500 California Sports Betting Free Bets

The last NFL Thanksgiving Football betting Sportsbook to hook-up with are BetUS.

Billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, so they must be doing something right – right?

Head over to their site and see if you agree, but with an array of markets, that include the NFL Thanksgiving Football that is on the horizon, then if you want to bet on the top-class NFL action they have to be on your radar.

They’ve also got one of the biggest new customer joining offers on the market with a tasty 125% matched bonus on the table if you use our Promo Code INSIDERS.

Yes, this can be a big tricky to work out, so if you deposit $2000 you will receive a stonking $2500 in NFL free bets that you can use when betting on the NFL Thanksgiving Football.

Can’t go that big? Don’t worry, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet, or $250 will bag you $312.50 in NFL free bets.

BetUS NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

California sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take you through all of the NFL stats for the week 12 fixtures on Thanksgiving weekend and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions, Thu Nov 24

Played: 11

Bills Wins: 6

Lions Wins: 4

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Buffalo have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -425 Detroit Lions +345

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys, Thu Nov 24

Played: Wins: 121

Giants Wins: 47

Cowboys Wins: 72

Tied: 2

Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 10 of the last 11 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +395 Dallas Cowboys -500

New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings, Thu Nov 24

Played: 13

Patriots Wins: 9

Vikings Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots +125 Minnesota Vikings -145

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders, Sun Nov 27

Played: 27

Falcons Wins: 10

Commanders Wins: 16

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Falcons have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +170 Washington Commanders -195

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cleveland Browns, Sun Nov 27

Played: 10

Buccaneers Wins: 4

Browns Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Tampa have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers -175 Cleveland Browns +155

Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sun Nov 27

Played: 22

Ravens Wins: 10

Jaguars Wins: 12

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens -190 Jacksonville Jaguars +165

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans, Sun Nov 27

Played: 77

Bengals Wins: 36

Titans Wins: 40

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -147 Tennessee Titans +127

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Sun Nov 27

Played: 10

Texans Wins: 8

Dolphins Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +530 Miami Dolphins -710

Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers, Sun Nov 27

Played: 7

Broncos Wins: 6

Panthers Wins: 1

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Broncos have won the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos -130 Carolina Panthers +110

Chicago Bears @ New York Jets, Sun Nov 27

Played: 12

Bears Wins: 9

Jets Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +225 New York Jets -265

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals, Sun Nov 27

Played: 14

Chargers Wins: 10

Cardinals Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Chargers have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -170 Arizona Cardinals +150

Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Nov 27

Played: 55

Raiders Wins: 29

Seahawks Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +165 Seattle Seahawks -190

Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun Nov 27

Played: 12

Rams Wins: 5

Chiefs Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +825 Kansas City Chiefs -1400

New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers, Sun Nov 27

Played: 78

Saints Wins: 27

49ers Wins: 49

Tied: 2

Key NFL Betting Stat: The last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints +345 San Francisco 49ers -425

Note: Odds are subject to change

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles, Sun Nov 27

Played: 45

Packers Wins: 28

Eagles Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +245 Philadelphia Eagles -290

Note: Odds are subject to change

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts, Mon Nov 28

Played: 32

Steelers Wins: 26

Colts Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Steelers have won the last 7 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +120 Indianapolis Colts -140

Note: Odds are subject to change

$6,000 In NFL Thanksgiving Football Free Bet Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading California Sports Betting Sites For NFL With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

So – let’s sum-up the best five NFL Thanksgiving Football Sportsbooks. We’ve added our trusted CA Sports Betting Sites in a matrix table below with each of their offers.

If you can ‘GO LARGE’ with them all then you’ll be sitting on with gigantic $6,000 in free bets that you could use to bet on the NFL Thanksgiving Football and you can also do this when placing bets in California – or ANY US state.

OUR TIP – Don’t forget to use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you unlock the NFL free bets that are on offer. By taking up these cracking offers it means football fans looking to bet on the NFL Thanksgiving Football in California can do so with a pocket-full of free bet bonuses.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

NFL Week 12 Fixtures